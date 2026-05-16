Trump campaign deletes viral TikTok after major Xi Jinping spelling mistake: Report

The video was later removed from TikTok, with screenshots circulating online after the X account Headquarters pointed to the apparent typo.

The issue centered on text added to the video. While Trump was labeled “President Trump,” Xi’s name allegedly appeared as “President Zi,” accompanied by a handshake emoji between the two leaders.

According to The Mirror US, the clip featured Trump and Xi walking side by side on a red carpet during Trump’s recent state visit to China, which wrapped up Friday following meetings between the two world leaders.

A TikTok video posted by President Donald Trump ’s campaign was reportedly deleted after social media users spotted a spelling mistake involving Chinese President Xi Jinping ’s name.

Social media reacts to ‘President Zi’ typo The mistake triggered reactions online, with critics mocking the campaign over the error.

“It’s literally two letters. You had a 50/50 chance,” one user wrote on X after screenshots of the post spread across social media.

Another commenter criticized what they described as repeated diplomatic blunders, writing: “The incompetence of the ENTIRE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is staggering.”

Also Read: ‘Been an incredible visit’: Trump leaves Beijing with few wins, many warm words for Xi Jinping

Neither the Trump campaign nor TikTok publicly commented on the reported deletion or the typo.

TikTok continues to face scrutiny in the United States over national security and data privacy concerns linked to its Chinese ownership. While Trump’s Republican administration has reportedly approved a possible sale arrangement involving TikTok, the process has not yet been finalized.

Trump’s China visit focused on major global issues The deleted TikTok came during Trump’s multi-day visit to China, where he met Xi for discussions on issues including Taiwan, Iran and US-China relations.

The two leaders held meetings at Zhongnanhai, the Chinese leadership compound in Beijing, before Trump departed aboard Air Force One.

Also Read: Trump, Xi conclude 'very successful' talks but no deals announced

Despite the public diplomacy displayed during the visit, tensions remain between Washington and Beijing over trade, regional security and Taiwan.

During remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also addressed ongoing discussions surrounding TikTok and its future ownership structure in the United States.

“I will make a determination,” Trump said when asked about the issue.