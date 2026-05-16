Trade, Taiwan and Tehran: Key takeaways from the Trump-Xi high-stakes summit

US President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to China on Friday after a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. Did Iran's Nuclear Ally Spot Weakness In US President As Putin Wants Full Briefing On Trump-Xi Meet?

China kick-started the high-stakes meeting with a warning before Trump's arrival by putting down some of its "red lines," which included US support to Taiwan.

After the US president's grandiose welcome in Beijing, Trump and Xi Jinping met over the next two days to discuss a range of issues, including trade, Taiwan, rare earth minerals, and the ongoing war in Iran.

With Trump now heading back to Washington, here are some of the key takeaways from his meetings in China.

Trump-Xi summit | Key takeaways Trade Trump told reporters that several business deals were struck between the US and China during the key summit. The US President was accompanied by several top CEOs such as Elon Musk, Jensen Huang and Tim Cook during his two-day visit.

Trump further told FOX News that China had agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets. While no immediate statement was issued by the Chinese side, aerospace giant Boeing confirmed the deal.

"The trip to China included an initial commitment for 200 aircraft, and we expect further commitments will follow after this initial tranche," said Boeing in an official statement.

Apart from the Boeing deal, no other trade deals have been confirmed or announced.

After the meeting with Trump, XI Jinping announced that China will "open the door wider" to business with the US.

“President Xi noted that China-US economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature,” said a statement published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, without any mention of the details of the said deals and ties.

Taiwan US' support for Taiwan and the recent $11 billion arms package to the country came as a flashpoint for China. With Beijing describing the island nation and its independence as a "red line," a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that if the matter is "handled properly", it will aid the ties between the US and China.

"Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," it added further.

Furthermore, Trump did not mention anything publicly about Taiwan during the trip, until he was headed back to Washington.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that he had yet to make a decision on the arms package sale for Taiwan.

“President Xi and I talked a lot about Taiwan,” Trump told reporters, adding that China's leader “does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation."

"I heard him out,” Trump said. But “I didn’t make a comment.”

In an interview with FOX News, Trump made it clear that he opposed the declaration of independence by Taiwan, and he questioned as to why Washington would defend in case China attacks.

"I'm not looking to have somebody go independent. And, you know, we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that," he told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down," Trump said.

"We're not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China's going to be OK with that."

Tehran The Iran war also found a special mention, despite Trump downplaying the impact the ongoing conflict would have on the talks between the US and China.

After the two-day summit, Trump stated that Xi Jinping agrees that Iran should not have its nuclear programme, adding that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be reopened.

Following the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing believes a solution to issues in the Strait of Hormuz “lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire” between the US and Iran.

“Negotiations will not be achieved overnight, but once the door to dialogue has been opened, it should not be closed again,” Wang said, adding that China had been working to promote peace talks to restore stability in the region.

Trump also told FOX News that Xi Jinping offered help to reopen the key strait.

"He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open, and said 'if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help'," said Trump.