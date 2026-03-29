Ahmedabad, In the world of Artificial Intelligence, integrative intelligence is about becoming "wholly human" and that will define true leadership, Grammy Award-winning Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon has said. Becoming 'wholly human' will define true leadership in world of AI: Grammy winner Chandrika Tandon

Speaking at the 61st annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad on Saturday, Tandon urged the graduates to step out of their comfort zones and act with commitment.

A total of 629 students from four programmes received their degrees during the convocation at the iconic Louis Kahn Plaza on the campus.

The degrees were conferred by IIMA Chairperson Pankaj Patel, its Director Bharat Bhasker, and musician Tandon, who was the chief guest at the function, an official release said.

Addressing the graduating batch, Tandon said, "In the world of Artificial Intelligence, integrative intelligence is about becoming 'wholly' human. That will define true leadership."

She encouraged the graduates to step out of their comfort zones, think critically, explore strategically and act with intention and commitment, the release said.

"You need to get out of your bubble, whatever it is. Explore strategically. Think critically. Do not get stuck on a single path, because breakthroughs do not happen in the lanes. They happen at the intersections," Tandon said.

"Learn about the world far from you continuously. Insight gives you perspective. But you need intention to move from an accidental to an intentional life. You need intention to execute right with clarity and commitment, however challenging the goal," she added.

The graduating cohort included 20 doctoral students, 408 from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, 45 from the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management, and 156 from the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives.

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