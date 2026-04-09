East Providence RI Multiple Casualty Incident: What happened at Aspen Aerogels chemical plant? Explosion, fire reported
Several people were injured in an explosion at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd in East Providence on Wednesday.
Many were left injured after an explosion at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd in East Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday. Bob DaSilva, the mayor of East Providence wrote on Facebook “East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency working an explosion and fire at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd.”
East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency noted “Crews are operating at an active Multiple Casualty Incident and Structure Fire at Aspen Aerogels 3 Dexter Rd. Please avoid the area more details to follow.” A “mass casualty incident,” is described as a sudden surge in patients that overwhelm medical resources.
It was reportedly a chemical explosion and many said they'd heard a ‘loud boom’. As news of the blast broke, scary visuals showing massive first responder presence began to emerge.
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“East Providence, Dexter Rd, reported chemical explosion, command reporting a working fire, MCI declared, 8 rescues into the scene per command, mutual aid to the scene and for coverage,” a Washington County fire scanner report read.{{/usCountry}}
“East Providence, Dexter Rd, reported chemical explosion, command reporting a working fire, MCI declared, 8 rescues into the scene per command, mutual aid to the scene and for coverage,” a Washington County fire scanner report read.{{/usCountry}}
The number of people injured and the extent of injuries remain unknown at this time. It is not clear what caused the blast.{{/usCountry}}
The number of people injured and the extent of injuries remain unknown at this time. It is not clear what caused the blast.{{/usCountry}}
Several people said they'd heard a loud noise. “Did anyone else hear a huge BOOM?,” one asked. Another added “What just exploded in east Providence?.”
East Providence explosion: Scary visuals emerge{{/usCountry}}
Several people said they'd heard a loud noise. “Did anyone else hear a huge BOOM?,” one asked. Another added “What just exploded in east Providence?.”
East Providence explosion: Scary visuals emerge{{/usCountry}}
Several people shared visuals of the fire and the explosion on social media. One person wrote “East Providence Reported Explosion.”{{/usCountry}}
Several people shared visuals of the fire and the explosion on social media. One person wrote “East Providence Reported Explosion.”{{/usCountry}}
Another added “Bad explosion if you live in Rumford get your pets in close the windows the chemicals are bad bad you don't wanna breathe that stuff in ..put your air cleaners on don't go outside without covering your face.”
The footage is from inside the car as the person in the vehicle narrates about firetruck movement and shares visuals of what's going on out on the road.
“Massive Emergency Response at East Providence Facility,” wrote another, sharing a photo.
It showed a lot of firetrucks present at the scene.
One page on X claimed “he East Providence Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the air quality around Dexter Road & Massasoit Avenue for any chemical hazards. Residents are advised to avoid the area & keep windows closed as a standard precaution while the fire is finalized & investigators begin their work.” It added “One primary objective of the current scene command is to ensure that the perimeter remains secure while the HazMat team completes its secondary sweep of the site.”
Another added "The area smells like fire and chemicals".
(This story is being updated)