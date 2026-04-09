East Providence RI Multiple Casualty Incident: What happened at Aspen Aerogels chemical plant? Explosion, fire reported

Many were left injured after an explosion at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd in East Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday. Bob DaSilva, the mayor of East Providence wrote on Facebook “East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency working an explosion and fire at Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Rd.”

Massive firefighter response seen after explosion in East Providence.(Facebook/GoLocalProv)

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East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency noted “Crews are operating at an active Multiple Casualty Incident and Structure Fire at Aspen Aerogels 3 Dexter Rd. Please avoid the area more details to follow.” A “mass casualty incident,” is described as a sudden surge in patients that overwhelm medical resources.

It was reportedly a chemical explosion and many said they'd heard a ‘loud boom’. As news of the blast broke, scary visuals showing massive first responder presence began to emerge.

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{{^usCountry}} “East Providence, Dexter Rd, reported chemical explosion, command reporting a working fire, MCI declared, 8 rescues into the scene per command, mutual aid to the scene and for coverage,” a Washington County fire scanner report read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “East Providence, Dexter Rd, reported chemical explosion, command reporting a working fire, MCI declared, 8 rescues into the scene per command, mutual aid to the scene and for coverage,” a Washington County fire scanner report read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The number of people injured and the extent of injuries remain unknown at this time. It is not clear what caused the blast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The number of people injured and the extent of injuries remain unknown at this time. It is not clear what caused the blast. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people said they'd heard a loud noise. “Did anyone else hear a huge BOOM?,” one asked. Another added “What just exploded in east Providence?.” East Providence explosion: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people said they'd heard a loud noise. “Did anyone else hear a huge BOOM?,” one asked. Another added “What just exploded in east Providence?.” East Providence explosion: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people shared visuals of the fire and the explosion on social media. One person wrote “East Providence Reported Explosion.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people shared visuals of the fire and the explosion on social media. One person wrote “East Providence Reported Explosion.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another added “Bad explosion if you live in Rumford get your pets in close the windows the chemicals are bad bad you don't wanna breathe that stuff in ..put your air cleaners on don't go outside without covering your face.”

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The footage is from inside the car as the person in the vehicle narrates about firetruck movement and shares visuals of what's going on out on the road.

“Massive Emergency Response at East Providence Facility,” wrote another, sharing a photo.

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It showed a lot of firetrucks present at the scene.

One page on X claimed “he East Providence Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the air quality around Dexter Road & Massasoit Avenue for any chemical hazards. Residents are advised to avoid the area & keep windows closed as a standard precaution while the fire is finalized & investigators begin their work.” It added “One primary objective of the current scene command is to ensure that the perimeter remains secure while the HazMat team completes its secondary sweep of the site.”

Another added "The area smells like fire and chemicals".

(This story is being updated)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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