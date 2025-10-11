Eiffel Tower to be demolished in 2026? Here's what we know

Recent social media claims have sparked widespread concern that Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower is slated for demolition in 2026. These posts, amplified across platforms like X, cite reasons such as an expiring "operating lease," structural fatigue, costly maintenance, and public complaints. However, these claims are baseless. This photograph shows a view of a placard reading "Due to a strike the Eiffel Tower is closed, we apologize" with the Eiffel Tower in the background, amid a nation-wide day of strike called by France's eight biggest workers unions for "social justice" measures, in Paris, on October 2, 2025.(AFP)

Origin of the claim

The claim that the Eiffel Tower will be demolished in 2026 appears to have originated from a satirical article published on September 18, 2025, by Tapioca Times, a website known for parody content.

The article quoted a fictional “spokesman” making statements, such as, "We’ve had a good run, it’s been popular for a long time but nobody goes there anymore so we’re shutting it down. It seems like the Internet has finally caught up with us and young kids just don’t want to go to the top anymore. We have noticed a huge increase in drones circling the tower so maybe that’s what’s causing the decline in attendance."

The piece went on to claim that the tower is plagued by “squirrels and pigeons” and suggested replacements like a water slide, a Las Vegas-style music venue, or a "Paris Burning Man" filled with hippies.

“Either way, no matter what happens, demolition starts in early 2026 so if you are old and nostalgic now is the time to come visit Paris," the article stated.

This satirical narrative was picked up and spread through viral X posts, many using nearly identical wording.

No official confirmation of demolition

No credible evidence supports the demolition claims. Neither the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which manages the tower, nor the City of Paris, nor French heritage authorities have issued any statements indicating plans to dismantle the monument.

Why the Eiffel Tower is temporarily closed

The current closure of the Eiffel Tower, which began on October 2, 2025, has fueled speculation but is unrelated to any demolition plans. The closure is due to nationwide strikes by French unions protesting government spending cuts and advocating for higher taxes on the wealthy. These labor disputes have disrupted operations, affecting SETE staff and other workers across France. Similar strike-related closures occurred in 2023 and earlier. Authorities expect the site to resume normal operations soon after labor negotiations conclude.