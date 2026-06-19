Elena Moore update: Friend flags husband's treatment; says missing woman was ‘afraid for her life’

Authorities are waiting to confirm if the body found during the search for Elena Katherine Moore is that of the 39-year-old personal trainer from Lexington, South Carolina. Amidst this, a friend, Sondra Rachelle Campbell, has shared insights into Moore's mind and leveled allegations against husband, Brannon Slice in an interview.

Elena Moore from Lexington, South Carolina, went missing on Thursday, June 11, 2026.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Sondra, reportedly one of Elena's closest friends, spoke to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, about the woman's disappearance.

Police are waiting to hear from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office and it could be days before there's an update in the case. While there are theories that Elena could have killed herself due to mental health issues, Sondra does not think so.

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{{^usCountry}} Elena went missing on Thursday, June 11, 2026. She was last seen leaving the local Planet Fitness gym and walking toward a wooded area. Sondra expressed belief that there was more to Elena's death than met the eye. What Elena Moore's friend said about the case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elena went missing on Thursday, June 11, 2026. She was last seen leaving the local Planet Fitness gym and walking toward a wooded area. Sondra expressed belief that there was more to Elena's death than met the eye. What Elena Moore's friend said about the case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Elena, Sondra said “I do believe there’s foul play. I think my friend was struggling for her life. I think she was literally afraid for her life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Elena, Sondra said “I do believe there’s foul play. I think my friend was struggling for her life. I think she was literally afraid for her life.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also spoke about Elena's mental health. “She loved her life. She looked forward to days. When she had bad days, she still had clients. She still showed up for them. So mental illness and the things that are being said about her, it just doesn’t make sense until this last week of really starting around what you saw on that camera,” her friend said, referring to the doorbell footage showing Elena attempting to enter a couple's home after taking a DoorDash order.

NewsNation reported that Elena was in a mental health facility before she disappeared. TMZ, meanwhile, reported that she was behaving in an out-of-character way in the weeks that led up to her disappearance.

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Notably, Elena's friend also raised questions about husband, Brannon Slice.

What Elena Moore's friend said about her husband

Elena's friend alleged there were issues in her marriage with husband, Brannon Slice. “There has been issues, they were trying to separate. This is red flags to me,” she said.

Elena and Brannon have been together for over 13 years and tied the knot in 2024. Brannon is the one who reported Elena missing and cops said he was not a person of interest.

However, Elena's friend told Entin that she'd heard how Brannon treated Elena, and spoke to her on the phone. Sondra also went on to allege that she and Elena had been unable to attend a concert one time because of Brannon.

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Despite the friend's allegations, experts appear to concur with the police's assessment of the husband. Ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said “When she walks into that wooded area she doesn’t have her cellphone pinging, and there are full-on cameras there. No one follows her in there. So for these reasons and the fact they’ve said that they don’t see anything, I think that it is making a big leap to say he [Slice] walked in there and committed a homicide at this point.”

Meanwhile, private detective Henry Dukes said “The husband was wanting to do everything he could to number one, find his wife and number two, do anything he could to help her.” The private eye noted that he had not seen any red flags in Elena's disappearance, following conversations with Brannon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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