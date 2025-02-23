Elon Musk demands federal employees document work or resign after Trump’s call for aggression

Former President Donald Trump has urged Elon Musk, head of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to be “more aggressive” in cutting government waste. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk during a rally the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025.(REUTERS)

“Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before.”

Musk quickly responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Will do, Mr. President.

Federal workers ordered to prove productivity

Following Trump’s statement, Musk announced that all federal employees would soon receive an email requiring them to document their work.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk posted. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Also read: Pope Francis's health worsens after prolonged respiratory crisis, confirms Vatican

CBS News confirmed that the email instructed workers to submit five bullet points summarizing their accomplishments, excluding classified information. The deadline was set for Monday at midnight.

DOGE’s Impact: Job cuts and cost savings

DOGE, established under Trump’s administration, has already dismissed tens of thousands of federal employees and halted billions in grants and foreign aid. The department claims it has saved approximately $55 billion by eliminating fraud, canceling contracts, and streamlining operations.

Musk’s long-term goal is to cut $1 trillion from the federal deficit with the help of a team of 100 cost-cutting specialists. In its latest move, DOGE worked with the Environmental Protection Agency to slash $67 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s environmental justice initiatives.

Trump has also floated the idea of returning 20% of DOGE’s savings directly to American taxpayers.

Federal workers and unions push back

The policy has sparked outrage among federal workers and labor unions. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents over 750,000 workers, strongly condemned the move.

“It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service,” said AFGE President Everett Kelley. “To be forced to justify their jobs to an out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed a single hour of honest public service is unacceptable.”

The union vowed to challenge any unlawful terminations.

DOGE’s aggressive cost-cutting has drawn legal challenges. A federal judge in New York recently issued an injunction preventing the agency from accessing the Treasury Department’s payment system. However, courts have ruled in favor of DOGE in other cases, allowing Musk’s team access to sensitive government databases.

Meanwhile, protests against Musk’s policies are growing. Demonstrators gathered outside a Tesla dealership in San Francisco, holding signs criticizing DOGE’s mass layoffs and budget cuts.