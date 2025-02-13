Menu Explore
Elon Musk greets PM Modi with unique gift at Blair House, Internet hints at ‘what it was’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 13, 2025 11:34 PM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk and three of his kids met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington's Blair House on Thursday.

Billionaire Elon Musk and three of his kids met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington's Blair House on Thursday. During their high-profile visit, Musk greeted PM Modi with a gift.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Grab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Grab)

While PM Modi was accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, Tesla CEO was spotted with three kids, including X Æ A-12, also known as “X.”

Internet hails Musk's sweet gesture, but wonders ‘what is the gift?’

Responding to Modi-Musk clips going viral on X, several X users called the Space X CEO's gesture “beautiful” and “thoughtful”.

“What a beautiful gesture!” one X user wrote, while many other tried to guess what he gifted to PM Modi,

“What is the gift?” one person asked, while another remarked, “Was that an eagle insignia?”

Also Read: Elon Musk's DOGE terminates over $180mn in contracts from HHHS including $170k for Fauci museum exhibit

“Elon knows how to play the game,” a third user said.

“It was a Tesla Cybertruck model as a gift,” a fourth user chimed in.

X and his father were recently spotted together at a press conference held inside the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump was present.

Musk is anticipated to talk about how Starlink, the satellite internet service, could enter the Indian market, according to a Reuters report.

One of the few world leaders invited to the White House to meet with the new administration is Prime Minister Modi, who is in the US for two days.

