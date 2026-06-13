Elon Musk holds only 46.4% of SpaceX, but who owns the remaining shares?

Elon Musk is the biggest owner of SpaceX. He owns 46.4% of the company. Musk holds about 6.07 billion SpaceX shares, giving him far more control than any other shareholder. After Musk, ownership drops sharply. The second-largest shareholder is Valor Management, which owns about 503.4 million shares, equal to 3.8% of SpaceX, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSurge. Elon Musk owns 46.4% of SpaceX, far more than any other shareholder. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Valor Management was founded by Antonio Gracias and has invested heavily in artificial intelligence companies, according to Investor's Business Daily. The next-largest known shareholder is Luke Nosek, a SpaceX director and former PayPal executive.

Who owns SpaceX after Elon Musk? Luke Nosek owns nearly 33 million shares, which represents about 0.2% to 0.3% of SpaceX. Nosek worked as Vice President of Strategy at PayPal, where Elon Musk was also involved before founding several of his later companies. Institutional investors also own parts of SpaceX. Baron Capital owns about 28 million shares, equal to roughly 0.2% of the company.

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Fidelity's stake in SpaceX Fidelity Investments owns nearly 25 million shares, which is also about 0.2% of SpaceX. Besides these investors, the rest of SpaceX is owned by a large mix of venture capital firms, investment funds, institutions, employees, and other shareholders, as per the report by Investor's Business Daily. Even though many investors own pieces of SpaceX, none comes close to Musk's stake. His 46.4% ownership is more than ten times larger than the next-biggest shareholder's stake.

Musk has a history of keeping strong control over the companies he creates, as he still owns about 25% of Tesla, a much larger stake than many founders, notes Investor's Business Daily. SpaceX's public listing is being viewed as a major event for investors and the technology sector. Analyst Dan Ives said the IPO is an important moment for the broader tech industry and the AI revolution, as noted by Investor's Business Daily.