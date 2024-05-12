Elon Musk reacts after horrific video shows US trans woman runs over man, repeatedly stabs him after kissing

A horrifying incident unfolded in Houston, Texas, as a trans woman was caught ramming a man with her car, kissing his lifeless body, then stabbing him at least nine times. The driver, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Karon Fisher, then reverses the car and runs over Anderson, while several locals present at the spot try to aid him.(Houston Police Department/FB)

The man identified as 64-year-old Steven Anderson was murdered in broad daylight on May 3. A troubling footage obtained by local TV station KTRK-TV shows that he was suddenly hit by a car while walking on Woodridge Square Drive.

Who is Karron Fisher?

The driver, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Karon Fisher, then reverses the car and runs over Anderson, while several locals present at the spot try to aid him.

Fisher, who is reportedly a transgender woman, stepped out of her vehicle, brandishing a knife. She flipped Anderson's body, kissed him and then repeatedly stabbed him.

She then attempted to get into another car in the presence of frightened bystanders, according to police.

As Fisher was unable to enter the vehicle, she walked over the victim's body and fled the scene on foot, the officials said.

“It’s very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them,” one local told Eyewitness News.

“Broad daylight. People around every time and it happened right under our noses,” another added.

What charges have been filed against Karron Fisher?

According to the Houston Police Department's statement, the victim was unresponsive when police arrived at the crime scene, which took place at 7:50 p.m. local time. He sustained many stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses offered information that allowed authorities to find Fisher, who was taken into custody and interrogated by detectives.

Fisher was hauled into the Harris County Jail and charged with murder, evading arrest and assaulting medical officials, according to jail records.

According to Eyewitness News, the suspect was described as male in court papers but was identified as a woman by police.

After taking her into custody, it was discovered that she was under community supervision for escaping arrest in 2023.

Fisher was accused of prostitution in 2021. However, the case was dismissed, as per the outlet.

She is due to appear in court on May 24.

Elon Musk reacts to the incident

As the footage of the incident went viral on social media, Collin Rugg, the Co-Owner of Trending Politics, shared the news on X along with a video footage.

Reacting to it one X user wrote: "The is evil. Very demonic. Life in prison is not enough."

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied to the post, writing “Terrible”.

While some questioned about trans violence, other raised the need to address mental illness.

“Transviolence is getting out of hand,” a second X user wrote.

“How many more sick and twisted examples do we need to see before people start calling mental illness.. MENTAL ILLNESS?!?” one more chimed in.