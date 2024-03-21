FBI Houston finally arrests 'Little Rascals’ for robbing Wells Fargo Bank, who are they?

Three minors, dubbed as “Little Rascals”, have been arrested in the United States for robbing a bank, informed FBI Houston. The 'Little Rascals", aged between 11 and 16, have been taken into custody and charged with robbery by threat, which is a second-degree felony. (FBI Houston)

The trio, aged between 11 and 16, has been taken into custody and charged with robbery by threat, which is a second-degree felony. The case is currently being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The boys were wanted for robbing Wells Fargo Bank in Greenspoint last week.

“They are 11, 12, and 16-year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat,” said the FBI's Houston office on Tuesday, AP reported.

The Sheriff has refused to provide additional information because they are juveniles. However, the FBI released the surveillance photos on its X account, but has not revealed the amount stolen during the crime. In the photo, they all can be seen donning hoodies inside the bank lobby.

Who are ‘Little Rascals’ and how were they caught?

Last week, FBI Houston sought public's help to know about the whereabouts of the “little rascals.

“Recognize these “little rascals”? Believe it or not they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway. Then walked right out. If you know who and where they are contact police immediately or @crimestophou at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews,” the authorities wrote on X.

Initially, a witness informed the officials the trio seemed to be between 14 and 18 years old. The FBI later discovered that they are 11, 12 and 16 years old.

According to HCSO, the minors delivered a threatening message to a banker. During the robbery, they claimed that they were carrying arms, but did not exhibit a weapon. They eventually escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

After the FBI published their images on March 15, the HCSO began receiving tips from the public and even parents of two juveniles came forward to identify them, according to the sheriff's office. The law enforcement agency identified the third boy after a scuffle and the officials recovered a weapon and distinguishing items from their possession.

What punishments can they face?

Speaking to ABC13, Mike Schneider, a former juvenile district court judge, said, “I was thinking either this was very low in sophistication or maybe an adult had something to do with this. That is not uncommon.”

"Because kids have a punishment that is less severe, it is not uncommon for adult offenders to get them to commit crimes," he added.

If the charges levelled against them proven reliable, they may face probation until the age of 18 or juvenile detention until they turn 19, according to one criminal defence attorney. The sixteen-year-old may be recognised as an adult, but that is unlikely, he said.