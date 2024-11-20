Elon Musk to be summoned to UK parliament over X’s role in spreading 'disinformation' during August riots

Elon Musk will be summoned by the British MPs to testify over X's role in disseminating misinformation, in a parliamentary investigation into August riots and the proliferation of dangerous and inaccurate AI content. Elon Musk, the owner of X, got upset after he was not invited to the UK government-led international investment forum. (REUTERS)

The Commons science and technology select committee's social media probe is also anticipated to include grilling of senior executives from Meta, the company that operates Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, according to The Guardian.

Amid growing concerns that rapidly changing technologies and the politicisation of platforms like X could overtake UK online safety rules, the first hearings are scheduled to take place in the new year.

This development comes after Italian President Sergio Mattarella reprimanded Elon Musk for tweeting on X about Italian court decisions that had blocked the government's intentions to process some asylum-seekers in Albania.

What would happen during UK Parliament's investigation?

The MPs will look into the effects of generative AI, which was employed in extensively circulated photographs on Facebook and X that encouraged people to participate in Islamophobic demonstrations following the August killing of three schoolgirls in Southport. In addition, Silicon Valley business strategies that promote the dissemination of content that "can mislead and harm" will be examined.

Speaking to the outlet about expected Musk hearing, Chi Onwurah, the Labour chair of the select committee, told the outlet: “I would certainly like the opportunity to cross-examine him to see … how he reconciles his promotion of freedom of expression with his promotion of pure disinformation.”

In September, Musk, the owner of X, got upset after he was not invited to the UK government-led international investment forum. The Tesla CEO even declared on X, “I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted paedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts.”

Recalling Musk's anger, Onwurah stated, “I’d like to make up for that by inviting him to attend.”

However, it seems highly unlikely that Musk would appear for the investigation in the UK.

The richest man in the world, who is getting ready to lead a new department in the Trump White House along with Vivek Ramaswamy, has been very critical of the Labour government. On Monday, he weighed in on reforms to the farm inheritance tax, stating that “Britain is going full Stalin.”

“Civil war is inevitable,” he declared during the unrest caused by the Southport killings.