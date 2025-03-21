Elon Musk visits Pentagon after ‘China war briefing' report: Does he have security clearance?

President Donald Trump's chief adviser and Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday to discuss ‘innovation, efficiencies and smarter production’. His visit to the US defense headquarters comes hours after Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump refuted a New York Times report that the billionaire was to be briefed on the country's plans for a potential ‘war against China’. Elon Musk arrives for a meeting at the Pentagon(REUTERS/Phillip Stewart)

The Times cited officials to report that the briefing would focus on China. However, Trump and Hegset quickly dismissed the report.

"China will not even be mentioned or discussed," the president said in a post on Truth Social. “China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!”

Hegseth said on X: “We look forward to welcoming @elonmusk to the Pentagon tomorrow. But the fake news delivers again — this is NOT a meeting about “top secret China war plans.” It’s an informal meeting about innovation, efficiencies & smarter production. Gonna be great!”

Does Musk have security clearance for his Pentagon visit?

Contrary to several claims about Musk's alleged ‘conflict of interest’ being involved in the Trump administration's operations and running companies like Tesla and SpaceX, the billionaire does hold a top-secret security clearance. The 53-year-old's roles with SpaceX and as Trump's adviser get him the access.

However, this clearance does not automatically grant him unrestricted access to all classified materials; access is contingent upon a demonstrated ‘need to know’. ​

Ahead of his Pentagon visit, Musk warned ‘leaks’, tweeting: “I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found.”