Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk vows to fix X's fact-check feature, claims Ukraine's Zelensky ‘gamed’ posts

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2025 07:45 AM IST

The "community notes" feature, allows users to attach content to posts that could contain misinformation to debunk them.

Elon Musk on Thursday vowed to fix social media platform X's “community notes” feature after claiming that it was being "gamed" by Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky.

Elon Musk has vowed to fix the Community Notes feature on X(AP)
Elon Musk has vowed to fix the Community Notes feature on X(AP)

In a post on X itself, he said, “Unfortunately, @CommunityNotes is increasingly being gamed by governments & legacy media. Working to fix this.”

Also Read: Ukraine's Zelensky bats for ‘strong ties’ after US envoy meet amid tensions with Donald Trump

Musk's move comes after ties between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Zelensky soured, following Trump's accusation that the Ukrainian President was a dictator and had started the war against Russia.

Trump had also claimed that Zelensky had only a four per cent approval rating in his own country, a number which could not be verified.

Also Read: Macron defends Zelensky as Ukraine's legitimate leader after Donald Trump brands him ‘dictator’

After Donald Trump's comments, users ranging from journalists to officials from various governments took to X to defend Zelensky and Ukraine using the community notes feature which allows users to add content to a post to debunk misinformation.

A survey carried out this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that Zelensky has a 57 percent approval rating.

Also Read: ‘Terrible job’: Donald Trump doubles down on Volodymyr Zelensky as tensions rise over Russia-Ukraine war

Musk responded to this saying, "It should be utterly obvious that a Zelensky-controlled poll about his OWN approval is not credible!! In reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine, which is why he has refused to hold an election."

He also defended Donald Trump's comments and added that Zelensky was running a "massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers."

"He knows he would lose in a landslide, despite having seized control of ALL Ukrainian media, so he cancelled the election. In reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine," Musk wrote.

The community notes feature was rolled out in 2022 by Elon Musk after he purchased the social media platform. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram is also looking to replace its professional fact-checkers with such a feature.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On