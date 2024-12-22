Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's British cousin reveals how brutally world's richest man snubbed him: ‘I’m shocked that…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 22, 2024 08:34 PM IST

Elon Musk appears to have no intention to maintain a “special relationship” with his British relatives.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently been accused of being overly interested in UK politics, but it doesn't seem like he aspires to have a “special relationship” with his British relatives.

Elon Musk, whose net worth is reportedly over £380 billion, has emerged as one of Britain's harshest critics following Sir Keir Starmer's election victory, claiming the nation has devolved into “a tyrannical police state.”(Reuters)
Elon Musk, whose net worth is reportedly over £380 billion, has emerged as one of Britain's harshest critics following Sir Keir Starmer's election victory, claiming the nation has devolved into “a tyrannical police state.”(Reuters)

The X owner has strong familial ties to Liverpool, the birthplace of his late grandmother, and where he spent his time as a young kid. However, one family member described how Musk rudely ignored them when they sought to get in touch after learning about the relationship.

Musk's cousin opens up about social media message he sent to Tesla CEO

Speaking to Daily Mail, Tesla CEO's 86-year-old cousin Marshall Robinson made his first remarks regarding the family ties with Musk, saying: “I have never been in touch, but one of the family did send him a social media message and he just said: 'What do you want?' That was it.”

Musk, whose net worth is reportedly over £380 billion, has emerged as one of Britain's harshest critics following Sir Keir Starmer's election victory, claiming the nation has devolved into “a tyrannical police state.”

The Tesla tycoon, who was born in South Africa, once boasted that he came “from a British/English not an Afrilkaner background.”

Also Read: Mark Cuban claps back at Elon Musk by investigating X owner's AfD comments with AI Chatbot

Musk's cousin calls him stupid

Robinson, who resides in Lancashire, blasted the billionaire for interfering in issues that don't affect him.

“I think he's stupid with all the things he comes out with,” he told the outlet.

Robinson went on to say that Musk's transformation and his association with President-elect Donald Trump are “pretty shocking”. “I’m shocked that I've now got a link to the White House,” he added.

Robinson, who worked in the merchant navy a long time ago, further said that he never met Elon but met his father in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Marshall's sister Shane discovered about the ties with Musk by looking into the family tree.

“I don't think Elon has snubbed the family but he hasn't shown any interest in us from what I know,” she told the outlet.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On