Elon Musk's British cousin reveals how brutally world's richest man snubbed him: ‘I’m shocked that…’

The X owner has strong familial ties to Liverpool, the birthplace of his late grandmother, and where he spent his time as a young kid. However, one family member described how Musk rudely ignored them when they sought to get in touch after learning about the relationship.

Musk's cousin opens up about social media message he sent to Tesla CEO

Speaking to Daily Mail, Tesla CEO's 86-year-old cousin Marshall Robinson made his first remarks regarding the family ties with Musk, saying: “I have never been in touch, but one of the family did send him a social media message and he just said: 'What do you want?' That was it.”

Musk, whose net worth is reportedly over £380 billion, has emerged as one of Britain's harshest critics following Sir Keir Starmer's election victory, claiming the nation has devolved into “a tyrannical police state.”

The Tesla tycoon, who was born in South Africa, once boasted that he came “from a British/English not an Afrilkaner background.”

Musk's cousin calls him stupid

Robinson, who resides in Lancashire, blasted the billionaire for interfering in issues that don't affect him.

“I think he's stupid with all the things he comes out with,” he told the outlet.

Robinson went on to say that Musk's transformation and his association with President-elect Donald Trump are “pretty shocking”. “I’m shocked that I've now got a link to the White House,” he added.

Robinson, who worked in the merchant navy a long time ago, further said that he never met Elon but met his father in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Marshall's sister Shane discovered about the ties with Musk by looking into the family tree.

“I don't think Elon has snubbed the family but he hasn't shown any interest in us from what I know,” she told the outlet.