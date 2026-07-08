Encino fire: Brush fire off Encino Avenue in Los Angeles County, residents report smoke; map, visuals

A wildfire erupted in Encino, Los Angeles County, California, on Tuesday afternoon. Just off Encino Avenue, the fire is being called "Encino Fire" by CalFire. Evacuations was warned in the nearby area even as the forward progress of the fire was stopped at eight acres.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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According to WatchDuty, the fire is now 5 acres, spreading uphill. A structure defense has been established, and evacuation warnings may follow; however, no evacuation has been ordered, as of this writing. A Leven 2 ‘Set’ warning issued with residents being asked to stay alert.

Residents are reporting that smoke from the fire is entering the city of Encino and further into Los Angeles County as the fire continues burning uphill.

Encino Fire Evacuations: Check Areas Under Warning

Residents in the blocks around Encino Avenue have been asked to take precaution and stay alert for a possible evacuation warning. As of now, only a ‘Set’ alert has been ordered in some areas around the fire, which means there could be potential danger if the fire spreads further.

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{{^usCountry}} Below is a map of the areas that were placed under a evacuation warning: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Below is a map of the areas that were placed under a evacuation warning: {{/usCountry}}

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The areas in yellow were placed under a Level 2 evacuation alert.

This story is being updated.