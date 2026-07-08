Encino fire: Brush fire off Encino Avenue in Los Angeles County, residents report smoke; map, visuals

A wildfire erupted in Encino, Los Angeles County, California, on Tuesday afternoon. Just off Encino Avenue, the fire is being called "Encino Fire" by CalFire. Evacuations was warned in the nearby area even as the forward progress of the fire was stopped at eight acres.
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According to WatchDuty, the fire is now 5 acres, spreading uphill. A structure defense has been established, and evacuation warnings may follow; however, no evacuation has been ordered, as of this writing. A Leven 2 ‘Set’ warning issued with residents being asked to stay alert.
Residents are reporting that smoke from the fire is entering the city of Encino and further into Los Angeles County as the fire continues burning uphill.
Encino Fire Evacuations: Check Areas Under Warning
Residents in the blocks around Encino Avenue have been asked to take precaution and stay alert for a possible evacuation warning. As of now, only a ‘Set’ alert has been ordered in some areas around the fire, which means there could be potential danger if the fire spreads further.
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Below is a map of the areas that were placed under a evacuation warning:
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Below is a map of the areas that were placed under a evacuation warning:
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.