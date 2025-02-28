In a first, US to have English as ‘official language’; Donald Trump to sign order today

US President Donald Trump will announce “English” as the country's official language, according to a White House document cited by news agency AFP on Friday. It is not immediately clear when the executive order will be signed by Donald Trump.(AFP file)

“It is long past time English is recognized as the official language of the United States,” the document, provided by an official on condition of anonymity, read. It “affirms that a common language fosters national cohesion.”

“Establishing English as the official language promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement,” the document adds.

It is not immediately clear when on Friday the executive order will be signed by Trump.

If signed, the order will revoke former President Bill Clinton's mandate to provide extensive assistance to non-English speakers in agencies that receive federal funds, ABC News reported. It will also provide the flexibility to decide how and when to offer services in languages other than English, the report said.

No official language yet

The world's richest democracy does not have an official language at the federal level as the move has been contested by several states with a Spanish history.

In Texas, which shares a border with Mexico, the use of Spanish in public life has been controversial.

In 2011, a state senator demanded that an immigrant rights activist speak English instead of Spanish at a legislative meeting. Older Mexican-American Texans recall punishments in US schools in the 1950s for speaking Spanish.

The state was part of the Spanish Empire before joining the US federation as a 28th state in December 1845.

31 US states have designated English as their official language for use in government functions. This does not bar the use of other language in official matters or daily life.

Hawaii recognises both English and Hawaiian as official language, while New Mexico and Puerto Rico widely use Spanish and English.