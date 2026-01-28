Enrique Tarrio GiveSendGo: Former Proud Boys leader shares fund link after arrest warrant; 'coming for me again'

The 43-year-old continued “Now they’re coming for me again: an arrest warrant from the same law firm suing OUR President, the one that ONLY targets conservatives. This woke me up. we can’t stand idly by.” Tarrio further said, “But I’m out of gas. I can’t give more financially. I need your help to keep fighting this weaponization legally. Our civil suit has been successful so far. We have the right team. We just need you to join it.”

“Many of you know I HATE fundraising. I’ve always been self-funded, our civil suit against the DOJ, my network, community projects for J6ers all on our own dime,” Tarrio wrote on X. He added, “I’ve never tweeted my own fundraiser. Only others’ when they’re in need.”

Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of far-right group Proud Boys , shared that an arrest warrant had been issued against him in a civil case. He also shared a GiveSendGo link to a fund that would help him fight the matter legally.

The GiveSendGo page aims to raise $250,000 and has managed $2,354 at the time of writing. It shares Tarrio's message, urging people to join the fight with him. The case stems from 2020, when Tarrio and other Proud Boys members burned a Black Lives Matter banner.

Enrique Tarrio message about the case Tarrio also spoke out about the case, saying “The courts in DC have issued a warrant for my arrest because I am refusing to give them my personal phone so they can entrap more people in their web of weaponization. I WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES GIVE ACCESS TO ANYONE. Under this premise the Judge can hold me in jail INDEFINITELY.”

He added, "Which is the goal of the AME Church and the Paul Weiss firm. They know I do not have the funds to pay this ridiculous 3.1 million dollar settlement for a BLM banner I never even knew existed. The Paul Weiss firm is the same firm currently suing President Trump in federal court for J6. They are funded by @TheDemocrats who continue to use OUR laws as a weapon against political opponents."

Further, Tarrio continued, “I am calling on Harmeet K Dhillon head of Civil Rights to open an investigation into these firms for their malicious practices. And the African Methodist church for tax fraud and first amendment violations. I am willing to go to jail AGAIN because I am not going to have my personal information given to a judge, a corrupt law firm and a fake church. Currently looking for counsel so if you have any suggestions please let me know.”

Tarrio noted that this case was before the January 6 insurrection for which he was pardoned by President Donald Trump.