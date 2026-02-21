Eric Dane: GoFundMe launched after death, friends rally for his daughters

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of Eric Dane following his death after a battle with ALS, as friends and supporters mobilize to assist his two teenage daughters. According to the campaign description, the funds are intended to provide stability and long-term support for Dane’s daughters. (GoFundMe/ Eric Dane)

The fundraiser, titled In Honor of Eric Dane, stated that he died after a “hard-fought battle with ALS,” leaving behind his wife, Rebecca, and daughters Billie and Georgia, who were described as “the center of his world.” The campaign was organized by “Friends of the Dane Family” in Los Angeles.

At the time of publication, the fundraiser had raised $118,222 toward its $250,000 goal.

Support for his daughters’ future According to the campaign description, the funds are intended to provide stability and long-term support for Dane’s daughters as they navigate life without their father.

“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together … to support his girls and their future needs,” organizers wrote.

They added that contributions of any size will help address both immediate and future financial needs during an especially difficult period.

Also Read: Eric Dane’s heartbreaking final words to his daughters revealed in last interview: ‘I stumbled sometimes, but I tried’

Advocate for ALS awareness The fundraiser noted that after his diagnosis, Dane became a vocal advocate for the ALS community. He used his platform to raise awareness, support fellow patients, and push for greater understanding of the disease.

Even as his health declined, he remained committed to helping others facing the same diagnosis, according to the page.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells controlling voluntary muscles. There is currently no cure.

Community support grows The campaign brings an outpour of support from friends, fans, and the wider community following Dane’s death. Organizers expressed gratitude for the response, saying that donations will help ensure stability for his daughters in the years ahead.

Also Read: Eric Dane death reason: What is ALS that killed 53 year old Grey's Anatomy actor? Know cause, warning signs, symptoms

“Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time,” the fundraiser stated.

The GoFundMe remains active as supporters continue to contribute in his memory and in support of his family.