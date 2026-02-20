Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane passes away at 53 after battle with ALS, fans mourn the loss of Dr. Mcsteamy

The actor’s representatives confirmed that Eric “spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife [actor Rebecca Gayheart] and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

For fans of Grey’s Anatomy , the past two decades have been a rollercoaster of emotions, but none quite as heartbreaking as this. Eric Dane, best known to millions as the charming and confident Dr. Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan, has passed away at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Netizens around the world have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for Eric Dane, expressing their grief over the loss of the beloved McSteamy. “Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, Eric Dane’s death is hitting me hard. His (public) timeline with ALS being similar to my mom’s. The week she started hospice being the week his “death sentance” was plastered all over,” was one comment on X. Another user wrote, “I think we can say that we are all shocked by Eric Dane’s death...” One more comment read, “I’m grieving Eric Dane’s death tonight 💔.”

A native of San Francisco, Eric shot to fame in 2006 when he joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy midway through its second season. What began as a one-episode guest role soon evolved into one of the show’s most beloved and tragic story arcs. As Mark Sloan — the flirtatious plastic surgeon and best friend to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) — Eric became a fixture of the hit medical drama, appearing in over 130 episodes between 2006 and 2012.

Eric revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, sharing that his symptoms had begun nearly 18 months earlier. According to his family’s statement, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Beyond Grey’s Anatomy After leaving the show, Dane starred in TNT’s The Last Ship from 2014 to 2018, playing a naval captain leading the search for a pandemic cure. He later appeared on Euphoria (2019–22) as Cal Jacobs, the complicated father of Nate Jacobs, portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

On the big screen, he portrayed Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man in X-Men: The Last Stand (2013) and appeared alongside Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson in Marley & Me (2008).

Eric had been open about his struggles with addiction during his Grey’s Anatomy years. On a 2024 episode of Armchair Expert, he admitted, “If you take the whole eight years on Grey’s Anatomy, I was f**ked up longer than I was sober. And that’s when things started going sideways for me.”

Reflecting on his legacy, Eric once told Good Morning America, “In the moment, it was just another scene to me. I just remember walking out of a bathroom with a very nice gentleman blowing smoke [to create steam] toward me.” That one scene made television history, and immortalised him as McSteamy.

Eric Dane’s passing marks the end of an era for Grey’s Anatomy's fans and Hollywood alike.