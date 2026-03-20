Erika Kirk-Alo Yoga row: TPUSA member slams claims of 'shopping spree' after Charlie Kirk's death; ‘manufactured attack’

A profile on X alleged that Erika Kirk went on a 'shopping spree' the day after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Erika, who became Turning Point USA CEO after her husband's murder, has been under scrutiny ever since, with many nitpicking her every reaction. Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is now the TPUSA CEO. (REUTERS)

Charlie Kirk was slain on September 10, 2025, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. A profile going by ‘Project Constitution’ alleged “We are told a story of a tragic loss and a movement in mourning. But the digital receipts tell a different story—one of a woman who wasn't catatonically depressed, but instead, was ready for a wardrobe refresh.”

The post added “According to a verified leak from an insider at Alo Yoga, a purchase was made under the name Erika Fransve (her maiden name) just hours after the world learned of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.” It claimed that this was from September 11, 2025.

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The post continued "The Items: This wasn't a black dress for a funeral. This was a "yoga mom" shopping spree. Gym clothes. Tracksuits. Overpriced gear with “fat, ugly logos. Ask yourself, If your husband—the man you built a life and a movement with—was publicly assassinated, would your first instinct be to go online and buy gym clothes?”.

However, the post was fact-checked by a fellow TPUSA member who claimed to have been the one to make the Alo Yoga purchase.

TPUSA member claims she made Alo Yoga buy, not Erika Kirk A TPUSA member, Elizabeth McCoy, claimed that she had been the one to make a purchase from Alo Yoga.

“I posted this on Instagram yesterday. Posting here today so that everyone can see how ridiculous this situation is. I was the one who made the Alo purchase, in person, in Utah,” she wrote on X.

The TPUSA member added “When we got the call that Charlie had been shot, we rushed from the office and into the airplane. We arrived in Utah with nothing but the clothes we were wearing. We were in those clothes all day at the hospital and slept in them that night. The next morning, our friend Stacy handed me her card, and I went out and picked up some items and toiletries for various team members and Erika. Alo was down the street.”

The post continued “Also, if you look closely at the video below, you will see that the photo of Erika’s account was taken at 12:14 pm on March 10. A week before the video was released. That’s not a coincidence. It’s a clear sign this was a planned, manufactured attack. To accuse Erika or anyone else of entertaining a “shopping spree” hours after her husband was brutally murdered is cruel and vicious.”

Another TPUSA member joined in and wrote “SCUM. An Alo Yoga employee leaked a customer’s private purchase history to smear her—after those items were bought in the immediate aftermath of one of the most HORRIFIC MURDERS in American HISTORY, when there was no time to grab anything but the clothes on their backs.”

Alex Clark, the member, added “Alo REFUSES to apologize and NOW LOCKS THEIR TWITTER ACCOUNT. You are a despicable company and this is PREDATORY behavior. Alo needs to make a statement immediately-do you or do you not prey on conservative customers?”

Alo Yoga has indeed made its posts protected, and they can't be viewed on the company's X page anymore. The company was founded by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge is based out of Los Angeles. It has had high-profile celebrity partnerships with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Erika Kirk herself has not commented on the matter. Meanwhile, ‘Project Constitution’ shared on X that TPUSA had sent them legal ‘cease and desist’ letters.