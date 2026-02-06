Charlie Kirk shooting row: Fired TPUSA manager makes serious allegations against Erika Kirk; ‘no breaks’

After her husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University, Erika was appointed CEO.

In the roughly 12-minute clip, Laitsch says that she is “grateful for the opportunities” she has at TPUSA, but cannot remain silent about the uncomfortable work environment and disagreements with the organisation’s leadership under CEO Erika Kirk.

Aubrey Laitsch served as public relations manager for TPUSA. In a video shared on X, Laitsch said that she was fired roughly three weeks ago and hinted that her termination was possibly linked to her “questioning the narrative” around former CEO of TPUSA Charlie Kirk 's death.

A former employee of the conservative youth advocacy group Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has come forward with allegations about workplace culture and the organisation's direction following her recent termination.

Read more: Erika Kirk, TPUSA launching Charlie Kirk cryptocurrency? Many warn of ‘scam’

“It's just been go, go, go for almost the past six months with no extra compensation, no breaks” Laitsch told viewers that she was terminated after five years with TPUSA. She said the decision stemmed from a dispute over reports about internal attitudes toward higher leadership.

She detailed that an executive at TPUSA was told by an Uber Driver that his daughter's friend, Aubrey Laitsch, had criticized Erika Kirk and the organisation's direction.

“I've heard the organization's really going downhill. There's not really a direction, and nobody likes Erika” the Uber driver apparently told the TPUSA executive.

Laitsch denied these allegations.

“I was just a little taken aback because number one, I’m not really friends with anybody from high school, and a lot of that has to do with my political beliefs,” Laitsch said.

Laitsch said that she has known Erika Kirk since 2013, adding that the narrative doesn't match her feelings about her at the time. She added that they competed in pageants at the same time.

Read more: Candace Owens drops bombshell text messages to Charlie Kirk, in new development

“I just have a gut feeling that I was terminated from Turning Point because…” Laitsch also stated that she believes she was fired because she challenges the story of Kirk's assassination.

She said, “I just have a gut feeling that I was terminated from Turning Point because I am questioning the narrative of what happened to my role model and CEO, Charlie Kirk, on the day of his assassination.”

She says that she is exercising her freedom of speech by posting this video and sharing her experience “as an American citizen.”

“I have a lot of concerns and a lot of questions about what took place that day and the events leading up to that day,” Laitsch said

She criticized the organization saying, “You can't question the narrative and work at Turning Point. That is how I feel. That is how other people I've talked to feel. It goes against everything that Charlie ever stood for.”