Erika Kirk says ‘enough is enough’ days after breaking down at WHCD shooting site: ‘I’m taking time to…’

Erika Kirk has broken her silence on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting in an X post, after she was seen breaking down in a video moments after gunshots rang out. Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspect Cole Tomas Allen opened fire.

Erika Kirk says ‘enough is enough’ days after breaking down at WHCD shooting site (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

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“Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family,” Erika wrote.

Read More | ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

“I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Allen, 31, currently faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security at the Washington Hilton. Erika Kirk’s viral WHCD video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allen, 31, currently faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security at the Washington Hilton. Erika Kirk’s viral WHCD video {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video showed Erika in tears as she was being escorted after the shooting on April 25. “I just want to go home,” she said, in tears, while walking away quickly with two men on either side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video showed Erika in tears as she was being escorted after the shooting on April 25. “I just want to go home,” she said, in tears, while walking away quickly with two men on either side. {{/usCountry}}

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After the video surfaced, Netizens expressed their empathy for Erika, whose husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead at an event in Utah last year. Charlie, 31, was allegedly killed by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Read More | Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

Meanwhile, in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, April 26, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that Allen’s motive was still under investigation, but that "preliminary" findings suggested he was targeting administration officials, "likely" including Trump. Blanche added investigators were now looking at reports that Allen had assembled the weapon in the hotel, stressing that he "didn't get very far".

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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