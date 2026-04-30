Erika Kirk is being criticized for a comment she made on Wednesday's episode of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’. Charlie Kirk’s widow addressed various issues on the show, and even called out comedian Druski for wearing white makeup to seemingly mock her in a skit last month.

Erika Kirk under fire for 'they don't deserve to exist' comment, Netizens compare it to ‘death threats’ (@MrsErikaKirk/X)

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Erika said at one point that she has been in "quite literal hell these past seven months," since her husband Charlie was murdered, adding, "If you strip someone of their humanity long enough, you will arrive at the chilling conclusion that they don't deserve to exist at all."

Read More | ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

Netizens slam Erika Kirk

The statement did not sit well with Netizens, with social media figure Ed Krassenstein saying Donald Trump would possibly have had him arrested if he had made such a comment. Sharing a video of Erika making the statement, Ed wrote, “WTF? @MrsErikaKirk, wearing all black, just said this on her podcast,” adding, “If I said something like this, Trump would have me arrested for making death threats.”

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{{^usCountry}} Many agreed to Ed in the comment section. “She needs to be in therapy….away from everyone except her family for many months,” one user wrote, while another said, “@MrsErikaKirk - Everyone who isn’t MAGA, sees right through you. From your fake tears; to you faux, arranged marriage; to the overwhelming appearance that you didn’t give a sh** about your husband when he was alive; and, you likely don’t give a sh** about him being dead.” One said, “She is making death threats in a roundabout way it’s only gonna get worse from here. She wants so hard to be with the so called INN CROWD, SHES TOXIC TRASH ……. And she’ll figure out how much people really hate her…..”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many agreed to Ed in the comment section. “She needs to be in therapy….away from everyone except her family for many months,” one user wrote, while another said, “@MrsErikaKirk - Everyone who isn’t MAGA, sees right through you. From your fake tears; to you faux, arranged marriage; to the overwhelming appearance that you didn’t give a sh** about your husband when he was alive; and, you likely don’t give a sh** about him being dead.” One said, “She is making death threats in a roundabout way it’s only gonna get worse from here. She wants so hard to be with the so called INN CROWD, SHES TOXIC TRASH ……. And she’ll figure out how much people really hate her…..”. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Erika Kirk says ‘enough is enough’ days after breaking down at WHCD shooting site: ‘I’m taking time to…’

“She’s so creepy,” a user said. “Some people simply do not belong in public life. Erika Kirk is one of them. All of her instincts are wrong, and her presentation is abysmal. The further she pushes, the more harm she does to herself,” commented another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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