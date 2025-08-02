Ex NBA player, Danilo Gallinari’s pregnant wife Eleonora Boi attacked by shark in Puerto Rico

The pregnant wife of former NBA player Danilo Gallinari said on Friday she was attacked by a shark in Puerto Rico. Eleonora Boi posted a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram, sticking her tongue out and explaining what had happened. Pregnant Eleonora Boi, wife of ex-NBA player Danilo Gallinari, survived a shark attack. (@leo_boiboi)

Boi was rushed for a medical help and then under went surgery. Currently, she is under recovery.

She detailed the whole incident on Instagram, and wrote, “I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach. Thankfully me and my baby are fine,” she wrote, according to a translation. “I was rushed to the rescue and the surgery to fix my poor bruised leg went well. Now I just have to recover from the great scare. . . .”

She joked the shark would be hearing from her lawyer and thanked her husband for his “courage” during the incident. Reports said she had a wound on her thigh.

Gallinari and Boi have a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, and are expecting a third child.

Nilda Jiménez, a biologist with the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, told El Nuevo Dia that officials were trying to confirm what kind of shark bit Boi.

Nilda said, “Based on the photographs provided to us, we believe the characteristics of the bite could be consistent with those of a shark,” according E! News.

Nilda added, “But to validate this, a series of analyses would be necessary. For this purpose, medical personnel were asked for samples, which, if available, would be analysed promptly.”

Gallinari's career

Gallinari was drafted sixth by the Knicks in 2008. He played in Italy before joining the NBA. He played 157 games for the Knicks. In 2011, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets, according to New York Post report.

He played for six other teams. He ended his NBA career in 2024 after 777 games. In 2025, he joined Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico.