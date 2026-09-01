Exclusive: Jenny Lupton was dancing, got a tattoo, texted family – hours later, she was dead

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Jenny Lupton had a joyous night before she tragically died. She danced with a friend, got a tattoo she was excited about, texted her sister about the tattoo, and hours later, she passed away under “unusual circumstances,” her nephew Samuel Lupton told HindustanTimes.com.

Jenny Lupton was dancing, got a tattoo, texted family – hours later, she was dead (GoFundMe)

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Jenny, 50, was found dead at a hotel in Waikiki on August 20. Hawaiian authorities told her family that she died from an apparent fall.

The Honolulu Police Department’s investigation is underway. A local medical examiner said her official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

How a seemingly happy night ended in tragedy

The medical examiner in Honolulu called Jenny’s sister, Tresa Lupton, and informed her that Jenny was dead, Samuel revealed.

“I was in shock when I found out,” said Samuel. “At the time, I was at work. The news broke my heart, as did it for all of Jenny’s singles, nieces, and nephews. We miss her every day.”

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Samuel said that before her death, Jenny had been dancing with a friend at local bars.

“She had even gotten a hibiscus tattoo that very night that she had always wanted. She texted Tresa about the tattoo and expressed her excitement to return to Oklahoma to fill in the tattoo with color. Hours later, she was dead,” he said.

Samuel said that despite the speculations that Jenny may have died by suicide, the family has no reason to believe so. He also said that the family does not know anyone who might have wanted to hurt her.

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“That said, she’s not from Honolulu. Without any evidence, any conclusion about Jenny’s death is speculation,” he said.

Samuel added that Jenny’s 15-year old-boy was “her world,”

“From what we currently understand, her hotel bed was essentially untouched. Her death occurred at 5:00 am in Honolulu. At this point she had gone without sleep for 24+ hours. Many questions remain surrounding her death,” he said.

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Samuel said that authorities told Jenny’s family that she fell from the 24th floor of a hotel in Honolulu.

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“She was found at roughly 5:30 am. She landed in a waste bin. Her phone was found on the floor of the balcony,” he said.

‘She was everyone’s friend’

Samuel described Jenny as a “very friendly person” who knew “exactly how to make anyone laugh or smile.”

“She was everyone’s friend. She traveled the world and was always up for an adventure,” Samuel said.

“When I was younger, my siblings and I would often see Southwest airplanes in the sky and we would get excited because we could see ‘Jenny’s plane’,” he recalled.

Samuel said that Jenny “loved her job” and was a “very social person.”

He added that as authorities learn more about Jenny’s case, the family is “hoping to gain access to critical evidence like camera footage and key-card access devices.”

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“Jenny was an incredible person and the world isn’t the same without her,” Samuel said.