Ex-landlord opens up about Georgia school shooter's parents' cold-hearted treatment to their pets: ‘The craziest part…’

A former landlord of a Georgia school shooting suspect's parents has described them as “chaotic tenants” who were ruthless and cold-hearted. On Friday, Colt Gray arrived in the court to face murder charges, while his father Colin, who faces involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder charges, refused to seek bond and was ordered to remain in detention.(AP)

The parents of 14-year-old Colt came into limelight after their son was arrested following the killing of four people at Apalachee High School in Winder. Nine other individuals received injuries during the shooting.

His father reportedly gifted the gun used in the shooting to his son as Christmas gift.

Gray's landlord provide chilling details about couple

Under the condition of anonymity, the couple's ex-landlord revealed that he had to get rid of Marcee Gray, 43, and Colin, 54, due to their unruly behaviour.

The couple, who are currently separated, opted to leave their pets behind when they were evicted from the rental property in 2020 due to unpaid rent. It was even more startling, he claimed, that they returned solely to retrieve their guns allegedly by kicking in the front door.

Speaking to The Independent, the landlord said, “The craziest part of all is that they left [their] two German Shepherds,” adding that may be the next place they rented “did not allow dogs”. However, the couple ignored his calls when he attempted to reunite them with their pets. “They weren't interested and ignored his calls.”

Recalling his interactions with Grays, he said that he got a “bad feeling” about them from the beginning due to minor things, like Colin's refusal to shake his hand or make eye contact.

The landlord also mentioned that Marcee, the ex-wife, appeared to be “scared as hell” of her husband and had a lengthy criminal record for narcotics possession.

The family, which included their three children, was soon forced to leave the rental house after the couple fell behind on their rent.

Colt and Colin Gray appeared for court hearing

Judge Currie Mingledorff informed the teen that he is facing four charges of felony murder, which do not carry the death penalty because he is a juvenile. The maximum sentence would be life imprisonment without parole.