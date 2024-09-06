Georgia shooter Colt Gray uttered ‘three chilling words’ after killing four people at Apalachee High School

Suspected Georgia school shooter Colt Gray reportedly uttered three terrifying words to investigators shortly after being taken into custody for killing two classmates and two teachers earlier this week. Colt Gray, 14, is shown in this police booking photo released September 5, 2024 by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.(via REUTERS)

According to the local sheriff, the 14-year-old admitted to them, “I did it” after being charged with murder and ahead of his Friday court appearance, Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith informed that Gray allegedly made the admission during interrogation following the horrific tragedy at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

He is charged with using an AR-15-style rifle to open fire at his Winder, Georgia, school on Wednesday morning, injuring nine people and killing four.

Gray was “still talking” after being given his rights by officials, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told CNN.

Colt Gray's father held as son's obsession with prior school shootings revealed

Police arrested Gray's 54-year-old father, Colin, and charged him with eight counts of child abuse, four counts of involuntary killing, and two crimes of murder.

During a news briefing, officials verified that Colin “knowingly allowed” his son to possess the gun used in the shooting, which is the basis for the charges.

Gray's father gifted the gun to his son as a Christmas gift, months after the FBI grilled the duo over purported threats.

Investigators said that police had visited Gray last year in May after receiving warnings from the FBI about his online threats to carry out a school shooting.

According to a sheriff's investigation, the teenager denied making such a threat at the time.

The sheriff's report also stated that the case was ultimately shelved due to inconclusive evidence regarding the origin of the social media post, which prevented the detectives from making any arrests.

Following the shooting on Wednesday, authorities conducted a search of Gray's residence and found notes hidden in his bedroom that described his purported fascination with past school shootings, including the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in 2018, law enforcement officials told CNN.