Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expert warns Green Card holders with asylum status not to ‘travel back…’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 25, 2025 02:29 PM IST

Several Indian citizens holding H-1B visas and Green Cards were recently deported from the U.S., prompting public outcry. 

Recently, in the United States, several Indian citizens who normally hold H-1B visas and Green Cards were deported unexpectedly from the country or were detained in another immigration-related case, forcing the people to raise their voices against the immigration policies of the Donald Trump government.

share
Immigration attorneys warn that returning to their home country could jeopardize asylum status, potentially leading to deportation and loss of legal residency. (Representational image)
Immigration attorneys warn that returning to their home country could jeopardize asylum status, potentially leading to deportation and loss of legal residency. (Representational image)

Bashu Phulara, an immigration attorney based in New York, told NepYork, “Asylum is granted because an individual demonstrates a well-founded fear of persecution in their home country.”

“When someone voluntarily returns to that country, it raises red flags with U.S. immigration authorities. Depending on the situation, the consequences can be severe—ranging from the loss of legal status to deportation.”

ALSO READ| H-1B petition filing starts: When is the deadline? Here's a quick rundown

Under the act, even returning home may be interpreted as evidence that the person no longer fears persecution by immigration authorities, such as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and immigration judges. “If the government believes the original asylum claim is no longer valid—or worse, was fraudulent—it can initiate proceedings to terminate asylum,” Phulara warns.

Why travelling back home could endanger your status

Obtaining a Green Card after a year of asylum approval does not automatically secure one’s status indefinitely. “If USCIS determines that an asylee didn’t genuinely need protection when they received their Green Card, their permanent residency could be revoked,” Phulara explains. And traveling back to the home country is not an option.

“Traveling to the country you claimed to flee can lead USCIS to question the authenticity of your fear,” Phulara told NepYork.

The most severe consequence for asylees or Green Card holders could be removal from the United States altogether. “If the government proves the asylum claim was invalid, further relief might not be available,” Phulara cautions. “This could mean being forced to leave the country where they sought refuge.”

ALSO READ| Why are some Indian H-1B visa and Green Card holders being deported?

To mitigate these risks, Phulara advises asylees and Green Card holders who must travel to “Use a Refugee Travel Document (RTD) instead of a home country passport.”

“The best way to protect your status is to seek legal counsel and weigh your options carefully,” Phulara concluded.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On