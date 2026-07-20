NYC explosion sparks fire near 26 Federal Plaza building; Chilling details on suspect out

A blast near 26 Federal Plaza in New York City ignited a fire and triggered a significant emergency response on Monday morning.
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Following the occurrence outside the federal building in Lower Manhattan, which accommodates agencies such as the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one individual was apprehended.
According to the FDNY, four people sustained minor injuries that are not life-threatening. While three of them refused medical transport, one person was transported to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
“This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Office is investigating the incident,” the FBI stated in a statement to Newsweek.
According to local reports, the suspect is said to have a background in anti-ICE activism and has experienced mental health challenges.
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According to local reports, the suspect is said to have a background in anti-ICE activism and has experienced mental health challenges.
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The explosion resulted in road closures, disrupted transit services, and prompted a significant emergency response.
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According to various media reports, the suspect was pushing a cart filled with airsoft rifles, extra fireworks, and other items.
Kash Patel, Zohran Mamdani give update on NYC explosion
Meanwhile, FBI boss Kash Patel gave update on the explosion, writing: “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far. FBI JTTF is investigating the incident.”
Taking to X, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote: “What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing,.”
"I'm relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation."
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“Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city — and hold accountable any who threaten that.”
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.