Ex-RHOBH star Eileen Davidson blasted for ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk's murder, 'It's in extremely poor taste'

Eileen Davidson, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, is being criticized for her comments on Charlie Kirk’s murder. An Instagram post by Davidson has surfaced in the aftermath of the horrific assassination of the Turning Point USA founder. Ex-RHOBH star Eileen Davidson blasted for ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk's murder (charliekirk1776/Instagram, eileendavidsonofficial/Instagram)

“I am not in support of what happened to Charlie Kirk, but Charlie Kirk was in support of what happened to Charlie Kirk,” Davidson, 66, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

(eileendavidsonofficial/Instagram)

Following backlash over the post, Davidson took to X to clarify the statement. “Just for the record people? I never ever in 1 million years would celebrate the assassination of anybody ever. Please don't twist things around,” she wrote.

In the Instagram post, Davidson appeared to be referring to Kirk’s take on gun violence in America. Kirk said in April 2023, "I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights."

‘Extremely poor taste to say the least’

Davidson is being criticized in the comment section of the X post too. “But you did and then deleted it not realizing that the internet is forever. How dare you???!!!???” a user wrote, to which Davidson replied, “I stand by my post, sweetie”.

“No, you didn’t celebrate it. You mocked it thinking you were making some profound political point. Extremely poor taste to say the least,” one user wrote, while another said, “Mmm actually you are. And the irony of saying the right puts out “violent rhetoric” when it’s your side calling us racist, nazis, fascists… oh and murdering us… it’s kind of a joke.” One said, “Clearly you did and you still are irrelevant . Charlie Kirk was the most gorgeous human and because he spoke the truth he was taken out.”

“You celebrated his assassination. What a piece of human trash you are,” one user wrote. “But yet you did. Its disgusting,” said another. “That post was not cool I’ve been a fan since childhood of yours and now idk I’m disgusted! We all have our feelings thoughts but be mature and smart keep it to yourself! He never rejoiced murder,” one user wrote, while another said, “It's a ridiculous meme, to post. It's in extremely poor taste. I unfriended three people, I've known, for more than 20 years, on FB, for posting the same crass, tasteless, meme. I thought you had more class, than that. You could have chosen not to post it, but you did.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Robinson is being held without bail in a Utah jail on preliminary charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.