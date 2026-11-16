FAA issues brief ground stop at Orlando International Airport after aircraft experiences blown tire

Southwest Airlines said in a statement, per the outlet, "Southwest Airlines Flight 2879 returned to Orlando International Airport after the Pilots received a maintenance indication shortly after takeoff. The Pilots followed procedures and the flight landed uneventfully. We are accommodating our Customers to Knoxville on another aircraft. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida after an aircraft experienced a blown tire on Sunday, November 15, officials said, according to Fox 35 Orlando. According to airport officials, Southwest Airlines flight 2879 returned to the airport shortly after departure over the blown tire.

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The ground stop was lifted around 5 pm.

According to an X post by AZ Intel, no injuries were reported.

Recent FAA ground stop update This incident comes as nearly 2,300 flights in the United States were cancelled Sunday, November 15, in the aftermath of Friday's nationwide ground stop. FlightAware reported 2,291 total flight cancellations as of 3 pm ET Sunday, per ABC News, which is up from just over 1,600 cancelled flights reported late Sunday morning. Airlines are working to recover their operations.

FlightAware revealed that some 18,689 flights were also delayed, with American Airlines having the most flights reported cancelled. As of Sunday afternoon, total cancellations reported for Monday, November 16, stood at 144, according to FlightAware. 641 were delayed.

Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, called Friday's nationwide ground stop a "call to action" in a statement posted on the airline's website Sunday. He said that the FAA "took decisive action to keep our airspace safe and secure" and air traffic controllers and their leadership "worked around the clock" to mitigate the effects of the ground stop, "our Air Traffic Control system needs more investment in modern technology to ensure better redundancy and reliability now."

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"This moment must be a call to action," Kirby said. "It is critical for safety, our passengers, and our economy that we fix our nation’s Air Traffic Control system now," adding that the FAA needs "100% staffing and to have the funds to modernize the technology. And they need and deserve 100% support from all of us."

Kirby added that he had "spoken directly with the Secretary of Transportation and the FAA Administrator" about the ground stop and its effect on United and its customers, as well as "leaders on both sides of the aisle in the last 24 hours and can confirm that they’re committed to modernizing the U.S. ATC system while holding the FAA accountable at the same time."

"I am proud of each and every one of our United Airlines team members" who worked to mitigate the disruptions, Kirby said. He thanked customers "for their patience as our teams worked to get them safely to their destinations and keep them informed along the way."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spoke out about the ground stop, using the incident to push Congress on money to fully upgrade the country's air traffic control system.

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve. The Biden Administration set it back years! President DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social.