Fact check: Did Malia Obama say Barack and Michelle are not her parents? Here's the truth

Former President Barack Obama and his family is frequently subjected to misinformation on social media, particularly from right-wing social media account. The latest of such claim concerns the elder daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Malia Obama. Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha. (AFP)

According to a post on the X account, Make Europe Great Again, Malia Obama purportedly admitted that "her parents aren't really her parents at all." The post has now gone viral with over a million views and thousands of reactions.

The post claims that Nick Shirley, a far-right social media content creator, got "Malia Obama to admit" that Barack and Michelle Obama are not her parents. The post goes on to give a quote by Shirley.

"She had no idea who I was," Shirley said, according to the viral post. "After a few drinks and some small talk, she started confiding in me about how hard it was to grow up living a lie."

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However, the post appears to be false as there is no evidence to suggest that Ilhan Omar said anything to that effect. Ht.com can confirm that Nick Shirley has made no social media posts or any comments about Malia Obama in his podcast.