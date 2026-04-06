Your surroundings can affect your mood without you even realizing it. In Feng Shui, this is called an environmental metaphor: the idea that what’s happening in your space often reflects what’s happening in your life. When things feel stuck at home, your momentum may slow down. The good part is, you don’t need a big reset to change this. Sometimes, small changes can make a clear difference. 7 everyday home items that could be draining your energy, says a Feng Shui expert (Freepik)

Feng Shui Amanda Gibby Peters expert explains that it’s often the little, overlooked things in your home that may be quietly draining your energy. Here are seven simple ones to watch out for, and what they could be reflecting in your life.

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Broken clocks A clock is meant to move, to keep time flowing. When it stops working, it can symbolize feeling stuck in your life. You might notice delays, lack of progress, or a sense that things aren’t moving forward as they should.

Dead plants Plants represent life, growth, and vitality. When they dry out or die, the energy in the room can shift toward stagnation. Keeping plants healthy or letting them go when their time is up helps maintain a fresh and lively atmosphere.

Shoes behind the door Your entrance is where energy enters your home. When shoes are piled up behind the door, they can block that flow. This can create a subtle feeling of congestion right at the point where energy should move freely.

Dirty mirrors Mirrors reflect and amplify light. But when they are dusty or smudged, they can dull the brightness of a space. On a deeper level, they can also symbolically cloud clarity, making the space and even your thoughts feel unclear.

Old mail piles Stacks of unopened or old mail carry the energy of unfinished tasks. Even if you are not actively thinking about them, they can create a quiet mental weight, reminding you of unresolved matters.

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