Flight to Newark diverted after masked man yells he's being ‘cooked’ by gay people, screams ‘plane is going down’

A flight from Minneapolis to Newark had to make an unscheduled stop after a passenger wearing multiple face masks began making strange claims about gay people causing him cancer. The Sun Country Airlines flight left Minneapolis on Friday morning but was diverted to Chicago after the man’s behavior worsened and he screamed, “the plane is going down.” Chicago police handcuffed the passenger and took him off the aircraft while US Marshals spoke with others on board. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

Passenger Seth Evans, who was seated nearby, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the man started causing problems right after takeoff, saying he was “gang chased” by gay people.

Also read: Who was CeeCee Lyles? Florida man gets flight attendant mom’s letter years after her tragic 9/11 death

Man shouted gay people were giving him cancer

Evans said the man shouted that he was being “radiated” and “cooked” by gays, and that they were giving him cancer.

To protect himself, Evans said, the man was wearing “no less than 15 masks” over his face.

At one point, he shouted, “Trump is here.”

Between shouting and ranting, the passenger reportedly played Candy Crush on his phone, then stood up again to yell more comments.

The situation escalated when the man began yelling that the plane was crashing.

Police detains the man

The flight landed safely at O’Hare International Airport, where police detained the man.

Chicago police handcuffed the passenger and took him off the aircraft while US Marshals spoke with others on board. The flight later continued to New Jersey.

“The flight landed without incident and the passenger in question was turned over to law enforcement and removed from the aircraft,” Sun Country Airlines told the Tribune.

“We appreciate our passengers’ patience during the interruption to their travels.”

Meanwhile, in a different incident, a woman was taken into custody at Salt Lake City International Airport after allegedly assaulting several individuals, including a Delta Air Lines employee, as reported by the New York Post. Court documents state that 31-year-old Cody Sierra Marie Bryne has been charged with sexual battery, assault, and public intoxication following the incident on Wednesday.