In an era of online side hustles, opportunities to get paid for watching TV shows and movies are becoming increasingly appealing. Recently, one website, Flixreview.com, has been generating buzz by advertising a so-called "Netflix reviewer" job, promising to pay individuals for watching and reviewing Netflix content. But with the rise of such offers, the question remains: is this opportunity legitimate, or is it a scam? One website, Flixreview.com, has been making waves lately by posting an ad for a "Netflix reviewer" position that pays people to watch and evaluate Netflix films. (Unsplash/representative )

We decided to ask Elon Musk's flagship AI bot Grok. It weighed in on the matter, providing some clarity for those curious about Flixreview.com’s legitimacy.

What is Flixreview.com?

Flixreview.com claims to offer individuals a chance to earn money by reviewing Netflix shows and movies. The process seems simple enough: sign up, watch Netflix content, and submit reviews to get paid. According to the website, users can review a variety of Netflix's top-rated and trending content, receiving compensation for their feedback.

However, the allure of easy money for watching movies is something that immediately raises a red flag for many online workers. The idea of getting paid for something so simple seems almost too good to be true.

Is Flixreview.com legit?

Grok’s research suggests that Flixreview.com is a scam. Several warning signs raise suspicions about the site’s legitimacy, including:

No Clear Contact Information: Legitimate companies generally provide verifiable contact details, including a physical address and customer service channels. Flixreview.com fails to provide such transparency.

Unrealistic Promises: The notion of getting paid for watching Netflix content might sound tempting, but such jobs are rare and typically not as straightforward as advertised. A legitimate company offering such a service would likely require applicants to go through more structured channels like partnerships with Netflix or other content platforms, not through an unverified third-party website.

Reviews and Complaints: After investigating, Grok found numerous user complaints and negative reviews surrounding Flixreview.com. Many users claim they were asked for personal or financial information and never received payment for their supposed work.

Vague Job Descriptions: Flixreview.com doesn't provide much detail about how the job works beyond the general promise of watching and reviewing content. Legitimate employers typically provide clear guidelines and expectations for any job, especially for something as specific as reviewing Netflix content.

Reactions

One Reddit user posted a question on educational subreddit r/Scams: “i saw a tiktok where someone said they got to review netflix movies for 40$ per movie on flixreview.com . is this website legit? because if it is, i’d love to review movies for 40$ per movie. i’ve got the free time.”

Answering their question, another person posted: “It's called a task scam. The job is not real. Nobody really pays to click on a screen. You will not really make money, and you will lose money.”

“No one is paying you to leave reviews, enter data, click links, like posts, or do any other simple shit online that literally anyone can do. They're called task scams. Everyone in the world wants to get paid to do simple shit from home in their free time. That's why those jobs don't exist. Don't go looking for easy money on social media, scams like this are all you will find.” a third one said.

What should you do?

If you’re looking for legitimate ways to make money by watching content, Grok advises caution. While there are some genuine platforms that pay for reviews or surveys, they typically involve more structured processes and are well-established in the industry.

For instance, websites like Swagbucks or InboxDollars offer rewards for watching videos and completing surveys, but they don’t require users to hand over personal or financial details without transparency. If you're ever unsure about a platform, researching online reviews or checking consumer protection websites, such as the Better Business Bureau, can help determine its legitimacy.