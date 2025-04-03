Nintendo Switch 2: Every launch game announced – Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

Nintendo finally wrapped up its Switch 2 Direct event yesterday, unveiling everything about the Nintendo Switch 2, the next-generation console set to replace the Nintendo Switch, one of the most popular consoles ever. The Switch 2 is set to launch at $449.99 USD. Nintendo is offering a Mario Kart World bundle of the Nintendo Switch 2 for $499.99.(Nintendo)

And it will be available on June 5 in the U.S. Alongside the specs and hardware features of the console, Nintendo also announced 20 launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2, along with several other games currently in active development for the console.

Mario Kart World is the headliner of the lineup

Mario Kart games are undoubtedly some of the most popular games on Nintendo platforms. Mario Kart 8 was one of the best-selling games on the platform and a fan favourite. It launched in 2014, and now, almost a decade later, Mario Kart World is here.

This is going to be Nintendo's flagship title for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it will also be priced higher than other launch titles. Nintendo has announced that it will cost $79.99 USD, which is noticeably more than some other games.

Nintendo is also bundling Mario Kart World with the Nintendo Switch 2, and the bundle will cost $499.99 USD.

As for the game itself, it will be an open-world experience. This is quite different from previous Mario Kart games. While there will still be traditional matches featuring multiple tracks, ultimately, players will face a new challenge.

Think of it as Nintendo’s take on Xbox’s Horizon games. It definitely has a similar vibe, but of course, with Nintendo’s signature magic on top.

You will also have your usual selection of Nintendo characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Koopa Troopa, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, and more.

Here’s the full list of all Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles

Hitman: World of Assassination Fast Fusion Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster Deltarune Mario Kart World Civilization 7: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Survival Kids Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer Yakuza 0: Director's Cut Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Street Fighter 6 Hogwarts Legacy

