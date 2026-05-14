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Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

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**** Xi warns Trump on Taiwan as US, China discuss trade and Iran war

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries, as the leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade on Thursday. ****

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**** Pakistan test fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said. ****

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**** India thanks Portugal for cooperation in extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh

Lisbon: India has thanked the Portuguese government and its agencies for their support and cooperation in the extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal. ****

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{{^usCountry}} FGN13 CHINA-RUBIO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FGN13 CHINA-RUBIO {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} **** US to persuade China to play 'more active role' in resolving Iran war crisis during Trump-Xi talks: Rubio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} **** US to persuade China to play 'more active role' in resolving Iran war crisis during Trump-Xi talks: Rubio {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beijing: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington hopes to convince Beijing during the talks between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart to play a "more active role" in resolving the Iran war crisis. **** {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beijing: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington hopes to convince Beijing during the talks between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart to play a "more active role" in resolving the Iran war crisis. **** {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} FGN48 US-TRUMP-XI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FGN48 US-TRUMP-XI {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} **** Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping for Sept 24 visit at White House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} **** Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping for Sept 24 visit at White House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beijing: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would be making a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24. **** {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beijing: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would be making a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24. **** {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} FGN10 PAK-SOLDIERS-KILLED {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FGN10 PAK-SOLDIERS-KILLED {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} **** 5 Pak Army soldiers killed during operation against terrorists in Balochistan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} **** 5 Pak Army soldiers killed during operation against terrorists in Balochistan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karachi: Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the military's media wing. **** PY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karachi: Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the military's media wing. **** PY {{/usCountry}}

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PY

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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