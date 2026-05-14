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Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:03 pm IST
PTI |
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FGN51 CHINA-TRUMP-5THLD XI

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** Xi warns Trump on Taiwan as US, China discuss trade and Iran war

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries, as the leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade on Thursday. ****

FGN47 PAK-MISSILE

**** Pakistan test fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said. ****

FGN20 PORTUGAL-INDIA-SINGH

**** India thanks Portugal for cooperation in extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh

Lisbon: India has thanked the Portuguese government and its agencies for their support and cooperation in the extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal. ****

PY

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
xi jinping china taiwan
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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