Foogiano arrest: Is the rapper back in jail after April release? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Rapper Foogiano, who was released from prison after five years in April this year, is back amidst social media rumors. Within weeks of his release, claims are now going viral that the former Gucci Mane rapper has been arrested again.

Rapper Foogiano.(Foogiano/Facebook)

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A mugshot of the rapper, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown, is going viral on social media along with a rap sheet. It shows that the rapper has been booked at the Montgomery RRM for purportedly violating the terms of his probation.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation of the rapper's arrest. On searching the name of Kwame Khalil Brown on the Montgomery RRM's inmate search facility, it shows that a 32-year-old Black male by that name is in custody with the release date listed as January 13, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} However, contrary to the posts circulating on social media, there is no mugshot attached to the arrest record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, contrary to the posts circulating on social media, there is no mugshot attached to the arrest record. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ht.com cannot independently confirm if rapper Foogiano, a.k.a. Kwame Khalil Brown, is back in prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ht.com cannot independently confirm if rapper Foogiano, a.k.a. Kwame Khalil Brown, is back in prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What The Rumors Say {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What The Rumors Say {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the viral rumors, Foogiano was purportedly put back in custody after he traveled to Georgia to visit his children. A photo from that trip purportedly raised concerns among probation officials. The rapper reportedly posted a prayer hand emoji on his story, seemingly confirming his ordeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the viral rumors, Foogiano was purportedly put back in custody after he traveled to Georgia to visit his children. A photo from that trip purportedly raised concerns among probation officials. The rapper reportedly posted a prayer hand emoji on his story, seemingly confirming his ordeal. {{/usCountry}}

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For instance, here's a post:

However, the Instagram story where Foogiano posted a folded hands emoji is not his last. After it, he shared another story in which he promoted his marijuana firm.

Foogiano's 2021 Arrest And Release: A Timeline

Rapper Foogiano was present at a Greenville, South Carolina lounge during a mass shooting on July 4, 2020, in which two died, and eight were injured. He faced charges of possessing a firearm at the time of the shooting, which was illegal as he was already a convicted felon then.

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He was released on a $50,000 bond in December that year with a court-ordered ankle monitor that he must wear at all times. However, in 2021, he cut off the ankle monitor and went on the run for months as US Marshals tried to chase him.

He was captured on March 4, 2021, and was slapped with a five-year sentence for violating the terms of his release.

Then, on April 21, 2026, he posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “No More Free Foo.” His personal photographer commented on the story, writing: “Stay free welcome home Foo,” according to News Nation report.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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