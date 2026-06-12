Fort Collins fire: Blaze near Fort Fun amusement park visible from I-25; visuals emerge

A wildfire burning in Fort Collins, Colorado, triggered evacuation orders at Fort Fun amusement park on Thursday evening as emergency crews rushed to contain the blaze. Thick smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 25 and near the Fort Fun amusement park area.

Emergency dispatchers responded to visible flames and heavy smoke

A fast-moving fire in Fort Collins prompted evacuation orders Thursday evening at Fort Fun amusement park. (Representational)(Unspalsh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Initial reports showed visible flames and heavy smoke, prompting officials to set safety perimeters around the impacted neighborhoods.

Emergency crews responded to reports of smoke in the 1200 block of East Mulberry Avenue. Poudre Fire Authority said multiple callers contacted 911 after spotting smoke in the area. First responders quickly established operations as the fire spread through brush and vegetation.

A post from Poudre Fire at 6:08 pm read, “There is heavy smoke in the area as the fire is in heavy vegetation. Crews are actively working to control the fire with the help of multiple agencies.”

Fort Collins Police have warned about emergency activity in the 1500 block of East Mulberry Road and advised drivers to expect delays. Authorities urged people to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles access.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actual magnitude and severity of the fire have not yet been determined, but emergency services are still actively engaged in suppression efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actual magnitude and severity of the fire have not yet been determined, but emergency services are still actively engaged in suppression efforts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Voluntary evacuations issued as fire threatens nearby areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voluntary evacuations issued as fire threatens nearby areas {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued voluntary evacuation notices for residents and businesses located south of Highway 14 to Prospect Road and from Timberline Road east to Riverside Avenue.

Emergency alerts instructed residents to gather essential belongings and prepare for possible evacuation if conditions worsened.

Images and videos circulating online showed a large plume of smoke rising above eastern Fort Collins.

Also read: Washburn, Illinois tornado: Videos of large wedge twister on ground in Woodford County; watch

Fort Fun amusement park evacuated

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A sizable plume of visible smoke is being produced by the fire, which is burning close to the Springer Natural Area west of Interstate 25.

The Fort Fun amusement park was evacuated as a precaution, according to the authorities, while workers attempted to contain the fire.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At this point, investigators have not publicly stated what sparked the fire. Once conditions have stabilized and containment measures have been completed, fire investigators will conduct a thorough investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON