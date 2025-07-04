Fourth of July 2024: Google unveils patriotic Doodle for Independence Day

As the US braces itself to celebrate the Fourth of July, Google has already changed its Doodle for the celebration. The US map is covered across each letter of "Google," and the Doodle follows the white, red, and iconic blue color scheme with white stars over it. Google drops a new Doodle and shares a short note about the Fourth of July holiday.(Google)

Google has even written a short note about the Fourth of July holiday that states, "Happy Independence Day! On this day in 1776, the 13 colonies officially adopted the Declaration of Independence and began working to establish their independence from British rule. After meticulous revisions, the United States emerged as a free nation. The recognition of July 4th as a federal holiday followed in 1870."

The note adds, "The day is marked by Americans coming together in community. All across the country, people gather to attend local parades, patriotic concerts, backyard barbecues, and dazzling firework shows. The spectacle of fireworks, a tradition deeply embedded in Fourth of July celebrations, made its debut in 1777, during the very first organized commemoration of Independence. This electrifying tradition has grown, transforming into nationwide displays that paint the night sky with brilliant bursts of color and light, like the ones seen in this Doodle."

Also Read: 4th of July: Full list of stores and restaurants open this year, and their modified hours

Last year Fourth of July Doodle

In 2024, Google shared a special animated Doodle that showed bright scenes of different landscapes across America.

It featured a stylized letter “G” decorated with red and blue stars and stripes. The design moved across various parts of the country. The Doodle honored the year 1776, when the 13 colonies declared independence from British rule and started the journey of the United States.

New York City is going to host the famous Macy's Fireworks Show, that is one of the largest fireworks displays in the country. The firework show will be launched from barges located on Hudson river.