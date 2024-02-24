Fox News cuts off Trump mid-speech during South Carolina rally for fact-checking

Ahead of Saturday's Republican primary in Nikki Haley's home state, Donald Trump campaigned in South Carolina. However, the coverage of his rally speech was cut short by Fox News for fact-checking multiple points. On Friday, anchor Neil Cavuto muted the former US president mid-speech to correct some of the points made by him. “Even though he’s entitled to his opinion, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts,” Cavuto said as he argued against Trump's false claims on several topics, including the stock market, gas prices, and the 2020 election. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he participates in a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham in Greenville, South Carolina, U.S. February 20, 2024 (REUTERS/Sam Wolfe)(REUTERS)

Fox News' Cavuto debunks Trump's false narratives during South Carolina rally

During his speech ahead of the GOP primary against Haley, Trump once again asserted how the 2020 elections were “rigged” in Joe Biden's favour and that it was he who had actually won. Debunking the ex-POTUS' claims, Cavuto said, “This has been adjudicated many, many times—dozens of times.”

“It’s been investigated by everyone and his uncle, no fewer than 44 investigations launched, some of them by judges that were picked by Donald Trump himself, that found no evidence of that in the seven battleground states where most of them were focused,” the Fox News veteran continued.

“Donald Trump lost each and every one of those states, and no facts—or no history that he mentions on the stump right now—will change that,” he added. Cavuto also went on to set the facts straight after Trump credited himself for the cause behind flourishing stocks.

“The market has indeed been going up and having nothing to do with him and everything to do with this aggressive cutting interest rates and then hiking interest rates that stabilized inflation,” he said.

“And, of course, the whole artificial intelligence phenomenon that has benefited and a host of companies that are making money hand over fist. So that's what you want to give Biden credit for that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Cavuto continued.

Additionally, the Fox News host further corrected wrong gas prices declared by Trump during his campaign. As the GOP hopeful claimed that the gas prices are $6 a gallon, Cavuto clarified that the average gallon of case is $3.267.