Franklinton parade shooting: Multiple people shot in Louisiana, videos show chaos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 03, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a parade in Franklinton, Louisiana.

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during the Mardi Gras parade in Franklinton, Louisiana, AZ Intel reported. Videos showed the chaos at the parade following the shooting. Police is yet to issue a statement on the incident. According to the X handle Breaking News, it is not an active shooter situation.

Shooting reported during a parade in Franklinton, Louisiana. (UnSplash)
Shooting reported during a parade in Franklinton, Louisiana. (UnSplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
