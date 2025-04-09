Fredericksburg shooting: Multiple injured in Olde Greenwich area near Spotsylvania County

UPDATE: A mass shooting in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has left three people dead, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office told ABC 7 in a statement. Officers responded to Olde Greenwich Circle shortly after 5:30 p.m. following multiple reports of gunshots. In addition to the fatalities, three others were injured. The identities and ages of the victims have not been released. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect and have urged the public to avoid the area. A shooting incident occurred in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, near Spotsylvania County, Virginia.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting occurred in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, near Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Tuesday. Authorities have not confirmed whether it is an active shooter situation. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for local residents. According to Scanner Radio reports, seven people have been shot, with two confirmed dead. Authorities are yet to provide further details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information