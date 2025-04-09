Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fredericksburg shooting: Multiple injured in Olde Greenwich area near Spotsylvania County

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 09, 2025 05:11 AM IST

Three people were dead in a mass shooting incident in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, located near Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

UPDATE: A mass shooting in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has left three people dead, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office told ABC 7 in a statement. Officers responded to Olde Greenwich Circle shortly after 5:30 p.m. following multiple reports of gunshots. In addition to the fatalities, three others were injured. The identities and ages of the victims have not been released. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect and have urged the public to avoid the area.

A shooting incident occurred in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, near Spotsylvania County, Virginia.(UnSplash)
A shooting incident occurred in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, near Spotsylvania County, Virginia.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting occurred in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, near Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Tuesday. Authorities have not confirmed whether it is an active shooter situation. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for local residents. According to Scanner Radio reports, seven people have been shot, with two confirmed dead. Authorities are yet to provide further details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Fredericksburg shooting: Multiple injured in Olde Greenwich area near Spotsylvania County
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On