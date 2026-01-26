Free access to Heated Rivalry e-book: Mamdani on how to spend the NYC winter storm

Winter Storm Fern blankets New York City with heavy snow and hazardous conditions, as forecasts say 10-14 inches of snow and dangerously cold temperatures to affect the city. Winter Storm Fern hits NYC, prompting Mayor Mamdani to advise residents to stay indoors and enjoy free access to Heated Rivalry through public libraries. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Amid storm warnings, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has offered residents a novel way to stay safe and entertained by giving free digital access to the bestselling romance novel Heated Rivalry through NYC public libraries.

Mamdani has repeatedly urged people to stay off roads and remain indoors while crews plow and treat streets ahead of the storm's peak. The city has mobilized sanitation workers, emergency responders and warming centres across all boroughs.

What New Yorkers need to know? Mamdani spoke amid his announcements on preparations for dangerous weather and heavy snowfall, and added a playful suggestion.

He said, “Snow is coming down heavily across our city. I can think of no better excuse for New Yorkers to stay home, take a long nap or take advantage of our public library's offer of free access to Heated Rivalry.”

The offer is available through the New York Public Library (NYPL) and other local systems. It will allow anyone with a library card to download Heated Rivalry as an e-book or audiobook at no wait time between now and February 14.

Heated Rivalry is a popular hockey romance novel by Rachel Reid. Following its adaptation on Amazon Prime starring Hudson William and Connor Storrie, has become a cultural phenomenon among Gen Z.

Outdoor safety amid winter storm NYC’s winter storm response plan brings together multiple agencies, and Mayor Mamdani has emphasised that personal safety is paramount. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of whiteout or near-blizzard conditions. This makes outdoor travel hazardous and elevates the risk of power outages and transportation delays.

City schools have been shifted to remote learning for safety reasons. Most public facilities, such as libraries and community centres, will adjust their schedules or close buildings if the storm intensifies.