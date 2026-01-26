What’s open and closed in NYC today amid snowstorms: Subway, buses, airports, grocery stores and pharmacies

New York City is weathering one of its most significant winter storms in years as Winter Storm Fern brings heavy snowfall, sleet and dangerously cold temperatures throughout Sunday. People take photos in Central Park during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in New York. (AP)

For the first time in years, NYC is expected to receive at least 8 inches of snow, while the northern suburbs may receive up to 18 inches.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have declared states of emergency and advised citizens not to drive because roadways may get ice as the storm intensifies.

Here's the latest on what is open, what is closed and how transit is functioning today.

Read more: US storm leads to 4,000+ flight cancellations; 840,000 people without power

Subway and Buses The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has pledged that subways and buses will continue operations despite the storm. However, they have warned that weather conditions may lead to delays or adjustments.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber said, “We have detailed plans in place for storms like this, to protect the network, to protect our riders and to protect our employees.”

He detailed that special snow-fighting trains and de-icing equipment have been deployed to keep outdoor tracks clear. He added that Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road will have the same protections.

As for buses, Lieber added that buses are being fitted with tire chains for better traction. Articulated (long) buses have been removed temporarily for safety, though standard buses continue to run.

“Every time we find out that they are the workhorses of major storms like this, they’ll all be chained and ready to go,” Lieber said.

Riders are still strongly urged to check real-time updates through the MTA website and app before travel.

Ferries NYC Ferry services are suspended for safety reasons due to low visibility and hazardous water conditions. However, the Staten Island Ferry may continue operations only as long as visibility remains safe.

Read more: Nashville power outage map: Over 162k without power in Davidson County

Airports and flights Over 2,700 flights have been cancelled at New York City's major airports thus far. LaGuardia Airport has been closed as airlines work to adjust schedules and ensure passenger safety amid the storm.

Grocery stores and pharmacies Grocery stores and pharmacies are anticipated to be open unless specifically stated on their website or social media. Stores like Walmart, Kroger and Publix have stated on their websites that they aim to stay open; however, they will keep a careful eye on the situation and run their facilities as long as it's safe to do so.

It is advised that customers check the respective websites of the stores for updates in case of closure or a change in schedule.