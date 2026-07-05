Freedom 250 fireworks cancelled? Here's what's happening in DC and where July 4 fireworks are still lighting up

Weather concerns have gripped the eastern United States. There has been a question mark on the Independence Day fireworks in the capital city of Washington, DC. This has cast doubt on the Independence Day fireworks in the nation's capital, Washington, DC.

People crowd Pennsylvania Avenue after they were evacuated from the National Mall ahead of severe weather at an Independence Day event and fireworks honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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Officials warned that thunderstorms and heavy rain could delay or temporarily interrupt festivities if dangerous weather developed.

According to DC News Now, planning for fireworks was still underway in other locations, such as Boston and New York.

Read more: National Mall evacuation update: Storm forces closure in Washington, DC; are July 4 fireworks still on?

Other major cities continue with celebrations

Boston

Elsewhere, Boston fireworks remain on the itinerary as part of the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular festival along the Charles River. According to Boston News, the event as of now is just delayed.

The event is ongoing with live music before the fireworks finale, making it one of America's most-watched Independence Day celebrations.

New York Macy's Fireworks

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{{^usCountry}} Due to impending bad weather, the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, the biggest birthday celebration of the year, began earlier than planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to impending bad weather, the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, the biggest birthday celebration of the year, began earlier than planned. {{/usCountry}}

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The NYCEM reported that the fireworks displays, which were initially planned for approximately 9:30 pm, occurred at 9:02 pm.

Read more: Macy's fireworks cost: Here's how much is spent on the iconic July 4 show

Pittsburgh fireworks

Pittsburgh's fireworks will continue, albeit a little later than anticipated.

The North Shore and Point State Park gates reopened at 8:15 pm, the city announced on social media. Instead of starting at 9:35 pm, the fireworks show will begin at 10 pm.

Chicago Navy Pier fireworks

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Navy Pier hasn't seen Fourth of July fireworks for several years. Since this year the holiday falls on a Saturday, the location is throwing a huge celebration.

According to the official Navy Pier website, the fireworks are scheduled at 10 pm tonight. There is no new update at the time of reporting.

Washington DC fireworks

According to ABC News, Freedom 250 officials have declared that the National Mall will reopen at 9:45 pm "at President Donald J. Trump's direction."

Trump stated that he will deliver his July 4 speech tonight "no matter what" while thousands of people in Washington, DC, remain indoors due to impending strong storms.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 o’clock in the morning, or in one hour from now.”

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Trump will deliver remarks at 11 pm, followed by fireworks, organizers said.