From no alcohol to vegetarian food, inside Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS farewell

Close your eyes and picture a farewell party. We’re sure you’re thinking of music, food and a few teary-eyed hugs. But when the goodbye happens hundreds of kilometers above Earth, the situation looks a little different. Aboard the International Space Station, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently received a send-off that was minimal. No clinking glasses, no lavish spread – just floating food pouches, warm camaraderie and a sense of shared achievement, reports News18. Also, in keeping with ISRO tradition, there was no non-vegetarian fare. Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, is a Group Captain and test pilot in the Indian Air Force (HT_PRINT)

What's allowed at an ISS farewell?

Shukla and a few fellow astronauts were given a low-key but meaningful farewell aboard the ISS, streamed live to Earth, sparking plenty of curiosity online. Is there cake? Can they play music? and much more. While images of astronauts doing rounds online in T-shirts might suggest a relaxed vibe, space life is definitely not casual. In fact, any crew gathering, including farewells, must be coordinated with Earth-based mission control centers in Houston and Moscow.

Reportedly, every ceremony and every moment follows strict protocol. Farewells, too, are defined by the 1998 Intergovernmental Agreement and the Crew Code of Conduct (CCOC), signed by space agencies like NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA and CSA. Even in microgravity, rules guide everything, from who speaks when to what foods are permitted, and no confetti.

Food items that are allowed

Forget the champagne toasts or juicy steaks – those don’t fly in space. On the ISS, NASA strictly prohibits alcohol, non-veg meals, or anything intoxicating. Food is limited to vacuum-sealed, pre-approved packets like rehydrated mac and cheese or the occasional chocolate bar. Even utensils need prior clearance. Why so strict? In a closed-loop system where air is recycled, even a strong food smell can throw things off. In space, even celebrations have to follow rules.

Muted music, emotional goodbyes

Music is allowed aboard the ISS, but only if it doesn’t disturb communication or scientific work. Instead, astronauts connect with family through scheduled video calls.

