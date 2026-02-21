Funny Marco death rumor: Truth behind claims of influencer Marco Summers being shot nine times in Atlanta
Unverified social media posts claimed that influencer Funny Marco had been shot nine times in Atlanta, Georgia, sparking chatter about his demise.
Funny Marco, the American comedian, influencer, and podcaster, is in public spotlight after unverified claims began to circulate online that he'd been shot nine times. This sparked fears about the individual being dead.
“Popular influencer ‘Funny Marco’ has reportedly been shot 9x this morning in ATL, GA. The police arrived 35 minutes later… he’s currently in critical condition,” one social media post claimed. It added “Let’s pray for Funny Marco & his Family”.
Such claims were widely circulated on Facebook as well. One person asked “funny marco got shot 9 times ?????”. Another claimed “They done killed Funny Marco.”
Others also joined in, asking “So funny marco dead??” and “Did Funny Marco really get shot?”.
To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and were only amplified on social media. There is no indication that these claims are real. Meanwhile a site going by 24hoursnews.today also claimed that Funny Marco had passed away.
Debunking Funny Marco death claims
The claims about Funny Marco's demise do not appear to be real. There is no official information of the same, or any other mainstream report on the matter. Only social media chatter – that too from unverified handles – have indicated that tragedy befell the influencer.
One person on Facebook also remarked “Social media done made yall dumb af. Theres no way yall think funny marco got shot and killed bro.”
On X too, Grok fact-checked people amid rumors of Funny Marco's passing, by saying “No updates from credible sources. The claim remains an unconfirmed rumor, with no reports from official channels like Atlanta PD or major news outlets. Funny Marco's recent social activity suggests he's fine.”
Further, Funny Marco's social media activity indicates the rapper is fine. While posts about him being shot began to do the rounds a few hours back, the internet personality put up a story on Instagram just two hours back about an improv show in Ontario, Canada.
Who is Funny Marco?
Funny Marco or Marco Summers is a comedian, YouTuber and much more, who's known for his deadpan humor. On Open Thoughts, Marco has interviewed stars like Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, and John Cena. He also ventured into digital sports comedy with Bleacher Report, titled Marco Is Off the Ball.
Summers reportedly has a massive social media following which comes to around 14 million, combining all platforms.
