Lil Poppa's manager in focus as report reveals rapper shot himself after they spoke; ‘something is off’

Rapper Lil Poppa or Janarious Mykel Wheeler died at the age of 25 in Georgia. TMZ confirmed his death yesterday, and now they've given an update on the cause of death as well. Lil Poppa died at the age of 25. (X/@FearedBuck)

Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley told the publication that Lil Poppa was in a single-car accident on the Interstate 85 south of Hapeville. The car was still drivable after the crash but he called his manager to ask what he should do.

The manager then told Lil Poppa they'd meet at the parking lot in the Hilton Hotel nearby. When they met, the rapper reportedly stayed in the car, speaking through the window with his manager. It remains unclear what they spoke about, but at some point, Lil Poppa took out a handgun, put it to his head and pulled the trigger, as per the publication.

Also Read | Lil Poppa sickle cell anemia in focus after rapper dies at 25; ‘he was always in pain’

He was signed taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead, but no suicide note was left. Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and has had songs like Love & War to his name.

Given that the rapper killed himself after speaking to his manager, many have chosen to focus on that individual. One person remarked “Something is off…,” though official accounts have not flagged anything suspicious in Lil Poppa's death. Lil Poppa's death has officially been ruled a suicide.

With buzz around his manager growing, here's all you need to know.

Who is Lil Poppa's manager? Lil Poppa's is managed by CMG overall, but his manager appears to be Lil Jabril Daddy. His Instagram bio notes that he's Lil Poppa's manager. It notes that Lil Jabril Daddy is with ShortStopEnt.

The individual's insta handle is “keep_on_pushin”. While not much else is known, it appears that Lil Poppa's manager believed in Islam. His bio reads ‘Allahu Akbar’, which is the phrase Muslims use during prayers. It means ‘God is great’.

“For Features and Bookings email lilpoppabooking@gmail.com,” the manager's bio further notes, and adds that Blessed, I Guess, the album by Lil Poppa is out everywhere. It also links to the YouTube page of Lil Poppa.

One person remarked about Lil Poppa's passing “This hits different. Man was in a crash, car still running, calls his manager like it's just another day, meets up, has a conversation through the window... then chooses that moment to end it all right there. The pain must've been heavier than any of us can imagine. Rest easy Lil Poppa, your music touched a lot of people who were fighting the same battles quietly. Hope you finally found the peace you were searching for. Prayers up for his family and everyone close to him.”

Meanwhile, others called for the manager to be questioned. “The manager should tell them the details of their conversation cos it’s not easy for a guy with kids to take such sad route. It’s sad. The manger must be questioned,” one person remarked. Another added “The manager needs to be called in for questioning it’s that simple but that just so sad he took his own life!”.